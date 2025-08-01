Company launches game-changing tech that gives powerful boost to electric trucks: 'A material improvement'

A Canadian company has found a new way to breathe life into aging electric trucks, boosting their driving range by more than 600%.

Battery X Metals restored the range of a worn-out truck from just 40 kilometers (less than 25 miles) to an estimated 295 kilometers (183 miles) per charge using a new battery rebalancing system, it said in a press release.

As global electric vehicle adoption grows, the company hopes its technology will help tackle a common challenge: keeping older vehicles on the road for longer without expensive battery replacements.

This, in turn, could make driving electric far more affordable and sustainable for everyday drivers and companies.

Using its patent-pending Prototype 2.0 technology, the company fixed problems caused by cell imbalances inside the battery, which often reduce EV performance over time.

After rebalancing the truck's battery, the company reported a 37.7% increase in its capacity, fully recovering the energy lost due to imbalance.

"The results demonstrate a material improvement in the estimated driving range and effective battery capacity of the electric truck," Battery X Metals said.

Importantly, the upgraded range is comparable to the truck's original performance, the company said, with its manufacturer saying it should travel about 290 kilometers per charge with a full load.

EV batteries are already lasting longer than ever before, with companies increasingly offering eight-year guarantees on new cars' power packs.

The tech could be a game-changer for commercial fleets, helping businesses avoid the high costs of battery swaps while keeping EVs running longer. It could also reduce the waste and environmental impact associated with battery replacements.

For everyday drivers, another way to save is by charging EVs with home solar power, which can help avoid rising electricity prices and cut charging costs.

Comparison platform EnergySage helps homeowners explore their options to see how solar power could make owning or leasing an EV even more affordable.

While it is unclear when the tech will come into real-world use, Battery X said it is pursuing manufacturing deals and looking into using the innovation with commercial fleet deployment opportunities, signaling that its release may not be far off.

Breakthroughs in this space make it easier and cheaper to maintain electric vehicles, meaning more drivers can switch away from gas-powered cars — helping to reduce toxic, heat-trapping air pollution.

Every internal combustion engine vehicle taken off the road cuts down on harmful tailpipe pollution that worsens human health conditions like asthma and heart disease, especially in urban areas.

