Expert challenges congressman's false claims in fiery fact-check on House floor: 'It's been proven'

Correspondent Alejandro Alba (@nowthisearth) was quick to shoot down some clearly erroneous statements made by Republican representative Bob Good.

Alejandro kicks things off by reiterating that there is, indeed, a climate crisis — the world is heating up due to heat-trapping pollution caused by humanity. He points to the 1-in-100-year storms happening across America, floods, and record-breaking heat waves in Europe.

Alejandro goes on to say that America is not the largest clean energy producer in the world, as it neither produces nor consumes an appreciable percentage of solar or wind energy. At the very most, America is in second place for its absolute production of renewable energy, per Ember Energy.

It's worth noting that Good's statement here was actually about being the "cleanest large energy producer," not the "largest clean energy producer." This tweak on wording could mean Good's claim was that of the large, polluting energy producers, America polluted the least, which is a much lower bar to meet.

Alejandro doesn't stop there.

"It's been proven that fossil fuels are harmful to the environment and our health," he says in his video. "Everything from air and water pollution to global warming and dying ecosystems."

He does concede that America has relied economically on dirty fuels but suggests renewable energy can just as equally be up to the task.

Alejandro asserts that climate science has been right for four decades, and we've been reaping the results of it the whole time. In that time, he posits that we've been able to acknowledge that science to the extent that the world could come together and collectively fix a growing hole in the ozone layer.

Bob Good's statements, contrary to all of these facts, were ultimately harmful to his constituents in Virginia. Be sure to vote accordingly.

TikTok commenters largely agreed with Alejandro's fact-checking of Good.

"Bob good, more like Bob bad," said one viewer.

"The oil and coal industry knew how damaging it is. They have been paying all kinds of shady 'scientists' to come up with fake reports," said another.

