Video of futuristic BMW concept car sparks amazement online: 'It's almost like it's breathing'

Not too long ago, technologies such as GPS and hands-free control of entertainment systems were considered futuristic for cars. Now, they're commonplace, along with a host of other features we couldn't have previously dreamed of.

If a viral TikTok video is any indicator, the next wave of technology may have us feeling like our cars are "literally alive."

That's how TikToker Supercar Blondie describes a BMW concept car in their video, which has been liked over 1 million times on the social platform.

The car features "active geometry," a design feature that gives the car a certain flow we're not accustomed to from such machines. This can be seen on the dashboard, with triangles that open and close in a wavy pattern, or on the closed-off tire wells, which also feature a pattern that lights up.

"It's like a reptile skin," she says. "It's almost like it's breathing."

The car doesn't have door handles, as you instead wave your hand over a sensor before the door lifts up. It also doesn't have a traditional, round steering wheel, and when you push a button on the wheel, it retracts and disappears into its own compartment.

While concept cars are almost never mass-produced, they can often inspire elements or features in future vehicle generations. Polestar, for example, had an electric concept vehicle called the Precept that has grown into one of its flagship models, the Polestar 5.

And overall, EVs are driving the future of automobiles (pun intended).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, EV sales in the United States were 15.2% higher than during the same period in 2023, Kelley Blue Book data reveals. More than 365,000 EVs were sold during the quarter, marking the highest sales volume in history and continuing a massive upward trend for electric vehicles — and for the environment.

Although minerals must be mined to create EV batteries, the amount needed is a fraction of that necessary for fossil-fuel production. And a 2024 report from Geotab found that EV batteries can last up to 20 years with minimal performance drop — possibly longer than some vehicles themselves.

BMW is making waves with more than just its viral concept car. The German automaker recently announced that it will launch its first hydrogen-powered, fuel-cell EV in 2028.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.