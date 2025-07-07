Researchers make groundbreaking discovery with potential to change future of wind energy: 'Could play an invaluable role'

Engineers from the University of Glasgow have revealed a new design for bladeless wind turbines that has the potential to optimize efficiency.

Published in the Renewable Energy journal, the study used advanced computer simulations to compare thousands of bladeless models to determine which design led to the best performance.

Thanks to the computer analysis, the team of engineers was able to successfully understand how mast dimensions, power output, and structural safety in different wind speeds influence a turbine's power output.

"Their key finding is that there is an optimal design for BWTs which creates a 'sweet spot' where power generation is maximized against structural strength," according to a summary posted on Tech Xplore.

Based on the researchers' conclusions, the optimized design features an 80-centimeter mast, which has the ability to "safely deliver a maximum of 460 watts of power, the team found, significantly outpacing the best performance of even the best-performing real-world prototypes built to date, which have delivered a maximum of 100 watts," per the summary.

As the name implies, bladeless wind turbines (BWTs) are made without blades, and therefore generate power differently than conventional wind turbines that use the blades to produce electricity.

Instead, BWTs generate electricity through a process known as vortex-induced vibration. Since BWTs are in the shape of a thin cylinder, they sway in the wind, creating a motion that's then converted into electricity.

Advancements in BWT design make transitioning toward clean energy solutions more accessible. The more companies that opt for wind energy, the more we can reduce the total amount of pollution in the atmosphere.

"In the future, BWTs could play an invaluable role in generating wind power in urban environments, where conventional wind turbines are less useful," Dr. Wrik Mallik, one of the paper's corresponding authors, said in the summary.

"BWTs are quieter than wind turbines, take up less space, pose less of a threat to wildlife, and have fewer moving parts, so they should require less regular maintenance."

