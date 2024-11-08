Japanese company develops brilliant solution to keep offshore wind turbines working amid natural disasters: 'Minimizes earthquake-induced vibrations'

"The simplification of foundation components … can be expected to result in significant cost reductions."

Japanese company J-Power worked with the University of Tokyo to develop a new type of foundation for offshore wind turbines to make them earthquake-resistant, according to Interesting Engineering.

The foundation technology, called "flexible tripile," is tailored to Japan's specific topography and provides seismic isolation from the ground, which reduces earthquake vibrations for fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines.

J-Power said the breakthrough technology will improve constructibility in locations with shallow bedrock. The design includes steel plates and square steel pipes in the foundation's base plate, creating a flexible structure.

Conventional monopile foundations have a proven track record in Europe; however, they're not appropriate for areas where there's hard bedrock near the surface, like in many waters surrounding Japan.

The company also claims the simplified components of its new foundation make it cheaper to construct than traditional technologies.

In addition to these cost savings, an earthquake-resistant foundation supports the longevity and sustainability of offshore wind turbine energy — a more affordable power source. As offshore wind technology has developed, it's become competitive with the cost of other types of energy, including dirty energy.

Supporting renewable energy sources will also help push us toward a cleaner future with healthier air, curbed rising global temperatures, and less carbon pollution.

Land-based wind farms and solar systems already offer renewable energy at a lower cost to consumers, and the development of offshore wind technology is critical to further diversify more affordable, clean energy sources.

J-Power said the long, integrated steel pipe section of their design will let a wind turbine sway slowly, "reducing the risk of tower oscillations being amplified due to resonance with seismic motion," per Interesting Engineering.

The University of Tokyo and J-Power have conducted research and tested model experiments to confirm the effectiveness of their new tech. Their analysis showed a reduction in earthquake-induced vibrations with their new design compared to traditional foundations.

In a press release, J-Power said: "Additionally, the devised seismic isolation effect minimizes earthquake-induced vibrations. J-Power's calculations indicate that the simplification of foundation components, compared to conventional technologies, can be expected to result in significant cost reductions. This technology is also anticipated to be easily adaptable to larger wind turbines in the future."

For the next steps to advance their tech, J-Power plans to install the flexible tripile foundation in real-world marine environments to observe its practical use.

J-Power said it's conducting this work alongside its other initiatives to "help realize a carbon-neutral and hydrogen society. For the future of our beautiful, blue planet, and for the more than 7 billion people who live on it."

