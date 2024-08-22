New report reveals wind turbines and solar panels are changing the power landscape in a major way: 'We are witnessing a historic shift'

"The renewable energy targets that must be met are substantial but achievable with the proper policy measures."

For the first time, wind turbines and solar panels have produced 30% of the energy needed in the European Union, passing traditional dirty fuels, according to the Guardian.

The EU has focused on clean energy for years, and it's paying off. Chris Rosslowe, an analyst at a climate think tank called Ember, said, "We are witnessing a historic shift in the power sector, and it is happening rapidly."

This shift happened between the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, even though the EU used more energy overall. The improvement was centered in 13 of the EU member states, all of which produced more energy from wind and the sun than from dirty sources.

This is great news for the natural world. The Department of Energy explained how moving to clean energy sources reduces pollution and slows our changing climate. This means less drought, fewer wildfires, and fewer species lost.

Transitioning to clean energy is not just good for the world out there, though. The United Nations discussed how renewable energy lowers energy costs for everyone, creates jobs, and generally produces a healthier, safer world than one that continues to rely on dirty energy sources. More money in your pockets and cleaner air to breathe are never bad things.

This shift in the EU can also bring hope to countries that still rely on dirty energy. This includes the United States, according to the National Wildlife Foundation.

As Rosslowe put it: "If [EU] member states can keep momentum up on wind and solar deployment then freedom from fossil power reliance will truly start to come into view."

Andrea Hanman, a scientist from Denmark Technical University, added: "[This] demonstrates that the EU's electricity transition is possible, and we should not give in to pessimism. The renewable energy targets that must be met are substantial but achievable with the proper policy measures."

It only takes a few years of concentrated efforts to see measurable change that can actively make lives better. While decisions on a national level are important, you can start your own transition today. You might want to install solar panels, install a heat pump, or upgrade to LED lightbulbs today. Every little bit helps.

