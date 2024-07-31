State passes legislation prohibiting products containing toxins: 'Our community shouldn't have to pay the price'

"There are going to be some difficult pivots."

Colorado is taking a big step to protect its residents and the environment from harmful "forever chemicals."

Starting in 2026, the state will ban many everyday products containing PFAS, the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner reports — a win-win for both public health and our planet, as indicated by proponents of the ban quoted by CBS News.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals found in everything from clothes to cookware. They've been linked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serious health issues such as cancer and developmental delays. The Colorado law will prohibit the sale of PFAS-containing items including dental floss, menstruation products, and even ski wax, as the Guardian reported.

But wait, there's more. By 2028, all PFAS-treated clothes, backpacks, and waterproof outdoor gear will be off the shelves too, per the Guardian. Companies will also need to attach disclosure labels to any remaining PFAS-coated clothing for sale.

As its advocates report, this groundbreaking legislation is great news for Coloradans and could set a trend for other states to follow. Here's how it'll make a positive impact.

For you: Purchasing products without these harmful chemicals can lower your risk of health problems and save you money on medical bills down the road. Plus, you'll have peace of mind knowing the products you use daily are safer.

For the planet: PFAS don't break down easily in the environment, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." Banning them means less pollution in our water, air, and soil.

State Sen. Lisa Cutter, one of the law's sponsors, acknowledged the challenges of banning the substances when she spoke to CBS (as quoted by the Guardian): "As much as I want PFAS to go away forever and forever, there are going to be some difficult pivots."

"Certainly, there are cases where it's not plausible right away to gravitate away from them, but we need to be moving in that direction," she added. "Our community shouldn't have to pay the price for their health."

Gretchen Salter, an adviser with Safer States, put it into perspective when she spoke to The Denver Post: "The more we look for PFAS, the more we find. That makes regulating PFAS really tricky because it is in so many things."

While there's still work to be done, Colorado's ban on PFAS products is a major step toward a healthier future. By making small changes in the products we use, we can all create a cleaner, safer world for the generations to come.

