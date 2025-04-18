New study reveals serious hidden risk of touching store receipts: 'Really eye-opening'

Ever held on to a shopping receipt while waiting for a server or juggling bags at checkout? As it turns out, that brief moment could have lasting consequences for your health — especially if you're doing it on a regular basis.

A new study from the Center for Environmental Health has revealed that thermal paper receipts used by dozens of U.S. retailers contain dangerously high levels of bisphenol S (BPS), a chemical linked to hormone disruption and reproductive issues.

While not yet as famous as the similar bisphenol A, aka BPA, the researchers said even touching a receipt with BPS for just 10 seconds can cause enough exposure to exceed California's cancer safety limits under Proposition 65.

What's happening?

The Center for Environmental Health tested receipts from nearly 50 national chains — including Dollar General, Subway, Burger King, AMC Theatres, and Chanel — and found that they contained alarming concentrations of BPS. This chemical is used in thermal receipt paper to help ink appear when printed, but it doesn't just stay on the page.

CEH also took legal action against 32 major retailers, with others including Crumbl and Gap stores, with a full list here, though the findings apply to any store that uses the same type of receipts.

According to CEH science director Mihir Vohra, the research findings were "really eye-opening."

"They really speak to just how high the concentrations of BPS are in these receipts," Vohra said.

This discovery is especially troubling for cashiers and retail workers who handle hundreds of receipts every day. But even customers are at risk — think about how long you hold a receipt when reviewing your bill at a restaurant or signing a return.

Why is BPS exposure concerning?

While many brands have phased out BPA — a chemical banned in food packaging in the EU — its close cousin BPS is still widely used, despite drawing allegations of being just as toxic. Research has connected BPS exposure to breast cancer, cognitive development issues, decreased sperm count, and other serious health problems.

The problem isn't just the chemical itself — it's how easily it is absorbed. Unlike other forms of contact, BPS in thermal paper can transfer through your skin in mere seconds, building up quickly with repeated exposure.

What's being done about it?

CEH has issued violation notices to these companies, who now have 60 days to either add a warning or switch to safer alternatives. Failure to do either might result in facing legal action. This is pushing companies to switch to paper or clearly warn customers about potential harm.

Washington is leading the way as the first state to take action to remove hormone-disrupting chemicals from receipt paper. The state banned bisphenols as a class in receipt paper under the Safer Products for Washington law, effective from January 2026.

In the meantime, there are simple ways to reduce exposure like opting for digital or email receipts instead. For retail workers, wearing gloves or washing hands frequently after handling receipts can help in a big way as well.

Every small action helps. Choosing safer options not only protects your health but also encourages retailers to make cleaner, healthier changes for everyone.

