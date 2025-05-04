  • Tech Tech

New study makes concerning finding about health threats lurking in the air we breathe: 'Can have serious health consequences'

by Tina Deines
Photo Credit: iStock

Smoke resulting from wildfires, agricultural blazes, and wood stoves contains massive amounts of chemicals that threaten our health, and one new study published in Environmental Pollution found that the smoke gets even more dangerous as it ages in the atmosphere.

What's happening?

Biomass smoke results from the burning of organic matter like wood, leaves, and agricultural residues. The new research out of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, looked at two key components in biomass smoke: levoglucosan and 4-nitrocatechol. 

The university summarized the research in Phys.org, explaining that levoglucosan is a sugar-like compound that is released when wood burns and 4-nitrocatechol forms when smoke interacts with nitrogen oxides in the atmosphere, a process known as chemical aging. 

To explore the effects of these two compounds on lung health, the scientists conducted experiments on two different types of lung cells — those representing normal lung-lining cells and those coming from lung cancer tissue — in a laboratory setting. 

They exposed these cells to different concentrations of levoglucosan and 4-nitrocatechol over 24 and 48 hours, finding that 4-nitrocatechol was significantly more toxic to lung cells than levoglucosan. Even at relatively low levels, 4-nitrocatechol reduced cell survival and caused oxidative stress. This can lead to an imbalance that damages cells and can lead to lung diseases, according to the researchers.

Why is biomass smoke pollution concerning?

"Our study reinforces concerns that exposure to biomass smoke — especially aged smoke containing 4-nitrocatechol — can have serious health consequences," co-author Jason Surratt said. "Long-term exposure to these pollutants has been linked to respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer. People who live in wildfire-prone areas or who frequently burn wood for heating should take extra precautions."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

People living in areas affected by wildfires and traffic pollution may be at particular risk, the researchers added.

This isn't the first time scientists have sounded the alarm about the potential health impacts of smoke-related pollutants. For instance, one study found a link between exposure to wildfire smoke and increased risk of dementia, and another paper concluded that this smoke can impact anesthesia function and surgical outcomes.

What's being done about biomass smoke pollution?

The researchers behind the new biomass smoke study made several recommendations for people to protect themselves, including using HEPA air purifiers indoors and ensuring that their home is properly sealed. In extreme or prolonged cases of smoke pollution, they also recommended investing in a gas mask or even relocating to an area with cleaner air.

Meanwhile, states like California and Arizona are working to protect people from dangerous wildfire smoke by introducing clean air centers, places where people can go where the air is properly filtered and safe to breathe. And forecasters are using new cutting-edge technology to better predict wildfires and track burning fires, smoke, and gas pollution.

