Researchers find concerning connection between wildfire smoke exposure and risk for dementia — here's what you need to know

Even if you are many miles away from the flames, wildfire smoke can cause serious health problems. Not only do raging wildfires affect your lungs, but they are linked to increased cardiac issues, premature birth, and even death.

Now, research is revealing that wildfire smoke affects brain health and may even increase a person's risk of dementia.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported that researchers presented details about the connection between wildfires and dementia at an Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia. Specifically, they found evidence that wildlife smoke affects the brain more significantly than other air pollution.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers tracked the health of 1.2 million older adults living in Southern California between 2009 and 2019. The results revealed a 21% increase in dementia diagnoses for people due to wildfire smoke. In contrast, there was only a 3% increase in the dementia risk with air pollution particles caused by things other than wildfire smoke.

Why is the link between wildfires and dementia important?

Although the researchers of this particular study could not definitively determine why wildfire smoke was more dangerous, they were able to demonstrate the need for more studies on this topic. This is especially true now that wildfires and other extreme weather events are becoming more common on our planet.

As Maria Carrillo from the Alzheimer's Association pointed out, "The risk of Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia, is higher for lower-income populations who may have a harder time avoiding unhealthy air."

What's being done about the health effects of wildfires?

Studies like this make people think more about how wildfires affect their health and take precautions to stay as safe as possible. Scientists are only now scratching the surface of the devastating long-term effects of wildfire smoke, which will help inform healthcare providers about preventive care and treatment options for patients living in wildfire-prone areas.

You can protect yourself from wildfire smoke by staying indoors on days with poor air quality and using a HEPA filter to capture particulate matter that seeps inside from the smoke.

When wildfire smoke is present, you can wear N95 and P100 masks to breathe less of it in. On smoky days, you can also protect yourself by avoiding vacuuming, smoking, candles, frying food, and the fresh air intake vent on your air conditioner.

