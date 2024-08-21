New research suggests exposure to wildfire smoke may affect outcome of surgeries: 'Responsible for a significant perioperative morbidity burden'

The study's authors warned that these findings could be just the "tip of the iceberg."



Exposure to wildfire smoke can impact anesthesia function and surgical outcomes, according to a new study.

What's happening?

The Hill reported on the research, which asserted that the fine particles and chemicals found in wildfire smoke lead to inflammation and decreased antioxidant levels. The researchers identified children and other vulnerable populations as particularly at risk, noting that exposure to unhealthy air conditions increased the incidence of respiratory conditions in the children studied.

Furthermore, the study's authors warned the findings could be just the "tip of the iceberg, with wildfire smoke exposure being responsible for a significant perioperative morbidity burden."

Senior author Vijay Krishnamoorthy, chief of Duke University School of Medicine's Critical Care Medicine Division, noted "the urgent need for information and action to better understand and manage these risks," according to the publication.

Why is this research concerning?

As our planet continues to overheat, scientists expect longer and more active wildfire seasons. For instance, 2024 has seen devastating wildfires in many parts of the globe, from California to the Amazon.

With an increase in wildfires, more and more people will be exposed to the negative consequences of smoke — experts warn that even people living in regions that have not had to worry about wildfires in the past will need to start preparing for this threat.

In addition to these newly discovered surgery risks, scientists have linked wildfire smoke to dementia and skin issues like adult acne, along with respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

What's being done about wildfire smoke?

The research team is currently developing a model they hope can help them link geographical smoke measurements to databases that include surgical outcomes, the Hill said. This information could help anesthesiologists take protective actions for patients, such as adjusting surgery times based on projected exposure levels.

You can shield yourself from wildfire smoke by investing in a HEPA air purifier for your home. On poor air quality days, stay inside as much as possible and make sure to keep your windows and doors shut. Using the recirculate mode on your air conditioner can also help.

Because increased wildfires are linked to rising global temperatures, reducing the amount of planet-warming pollution we produce can help, too. That's why it's important to vote for pro-climate candidates who will take strong environmental action. You can also make a difference at home by investing in appliances like a tankless water heater or a heat pump.

