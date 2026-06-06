Biologist shines spotlight on invasive Everglades species after catching bright-green reptile

Iguanas are "outcompeting native species for food and resources," they said.

A biology grad and creator is drawing attention on TikTok after sharing a nighttime Everglades encounter with a green iguana he nicknamed Sprite.

What happened?

Jordon (@kidflamesss) uploaded a clip wherein they stand in the dark, holding a captured green iguana.

"So right here we got Sprite, the invasive iguana," Jordon begins, explaining that the species comes from Central and South America and is "outcompeting native species for food and resources."

Jordon — who graduated from Florida International University with a master's in biology — then shifts to the post's playful tone, adding that "he matches my grills, too," revealing lower teeth with gold and green grills for the camera.

The caption notes that burrowing iguanas can also damage vegetation. As the video concludes, Jordon asks viewers for name recommendations.

Why does it matter?

Jordon's approachable and down-to-earth tone draws awareness to a major problem in Florida. The state is overrun with invasive iguanas, and removing them is a big deal for the Everglades.

Iguanas can cause major economic and environmental damage. Jordon's work in documenting the Everglades ecosystem and its threats is a great entryway for viewers to learn much more about the environment.

Jordon went viral after spotting a river otter in another video.

The lightness he brings also demonstrates that science isn't all about the lab or serious; biologists can have fun in the field while delivering entertaining insights.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused as much on the nighttime setting as on the iguana itself. Undoubtedly, people thought of menacing creatures such as pythons or alligators popping out in the dark.

"Be careful Jordon," a user wrote. "I hope you have people around you that are prioritizing your safety."

Another offered, "I love pets with people names, so probably Carl or Brenda."

"I think Sprite is a good name tho!" someone else said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.