The issues that once limited perovskite solar cells could become a thing of the past.

Solar energy technology continues to advance, with researchers constantly discovering new and improved ways to harness the power of the sun.

One of the most promising solar solutions recently discovered involves a bifacial linker, which is a compound designed to better hold two materials together.

As TechXplore reported, researchers from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences published their study findings in the journal Advanced Materials.

They introduced potassium benzyl(trifluoro)borate (BnBF3K) as a bifacial linker to improve the adhesion between solar cell surfaces. This compound enhances adhesion at the SnO2-perovskite interface to address a common issue with solar cells.





Because of their high power density, perovskite solar cells have demonstrated great potential for powering portable electronics. However, the materials they're made of aren't flexible enough to warrant their commercial use.

A primary cause of this mechanical inflexibility is poor adhesion between the perovskite absorber layer and the flexible substrate parts of solar cells. Therefore, scientists have been searching for better ways to boost adhesion between these parts.

The researchers discovered that BnBF3K improves perovskite devices' mechanical stability while also optimizing energy level alignment and reducing surface defects. They achieved high and even record levels of efficiency in their testing of the new technology for flexible perovskite solar modules and cells.

"The flexible modules exhibit outstanding mechanical flexibility, retaining 96.6% of their initial efficiency after 6,000 bending cycles, demonstrating their suitability for various practical applications," the researchers wrote.

This research is significant because it furthers the work of scientists advancing solar technology worldwide. Because of these researchers' work, the issues that once limited perovskite solar cells could become a thing of the past.

Installing solar panels on your home or joining a community solar program is among the most effective ways to save money on personal energy costs and curb our planet's steady overheating.

Each published study sharing solar technology advancements is a step toward achieving a cleaner, greener Earth with less dirty energy pollution.

Other encouraging scientific breakthroughs include solar panel systems that can increase energy production and panels that boost efficiency compared to past models. Concentrator photovoltaics are returning to the solar energy spotlight, and perovskite solar cells are more affordable than traditional silicon cells.

Combined, these efforts are helping us produce lower-cost, higher-efficiency solar energy to power our devices, homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

With a growing body of research available to inspire innovative tech companies and investors, there is hope that clean solar energy production will become the sustainable standard of the future.

