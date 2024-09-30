Breakthrough new solar technology achieves its first-ever commercial sale in the US — and that could mean major changes in our homes

An advancement in solar technology is set to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape, according to Electrek.

Oxford PV, a University of Oxford spinoff company, has achieved a global first by commercially selling its innovative tandem solar panels, which produce 20% more energy than standard silicon panels.

An unnamed U.S. customer has purchased these 72-cell panels, featuring Oxford PV's proprietary perovskite-on-silicon solar cells, for a utility-scale installation. With an impressive 24.5% module efficiency, these panels are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in solar energy production.

The implications of this technology are far-reaching and exciting. These advanced panels have the potential to help utilities accelerate the transition to clean energy by generating more electricity in the same space. This means lower costs for consumers and a significant reduction in carbon pollution.

This breakthrough could translate to more affordable electricity bills and a cleaner environment for everyday people. As utility companies adopt these high-efficiency panels, they'll be able to produce more power from smaller installations, passing those savings on to consumers.

Plus, the increased efficiency means less land is required for solar farms, preserving more natural spaces.

The environmental benefits are equally impressive. By squeezing more power out of each panel, we reduce the number of panels needed to meet our energy demands. This translates to fewer resources used in manufacturing and transportation, further decreasing the carbon footprint of solar energy production.

Oxford PV isn't stopping there. The company plans to scale up production to gigawatt levels at a future high-volume factory, though it hasn't specified a timeline. In the meantime, it's allocating production at its existing factory in Germany to more utility customers, specialty products, and even pilot residential applications, all per Electrek.

This development is a huge step forward in our journey toward a sustainable energy future. As one Electrek commenter wrote: "This is exciting! I hope the ROI for this undisclosed customer is good enough that other utility-scale customers will follow suit. ... It will be good to see the bar raised on efficiency - hopefully others will also develop high-efficiency panels."

Another commenter added a note of cautious optimism: "This is good news for the industry. I hope they hold up over time, because I thought that was still an issue with perovskite. Also production costs will be up as well."

