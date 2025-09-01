Chinese automaker drops curtain on incredibly tiny EV with unbelievable price tag: 'So cute'

A new pink pony is coming into town — sorry, Chappell Roan.

If you thought finding an electric car for under $20,000 was impossible, you have not seen the Bestune Pony.

The Chinese automaker's 2026 Pony model only costs $4,800, which makes it one of the cheapest EVs on the market, according to Motor Axle.

The aptly named Pony is quite small, but it is also mighty. It isn't a speedster, but it can run over 137 miles on a single charge and still fits four people. Its trim, box-like shape can swiftly maneuver in tight traffic, and while its interior is minimalistic, it doesn't cut back on modern features, such as Bluetooth audio and rear parking sensors.

Suffice to say, the car's design is dialed in for city living, both inside and out.

Its arrival shows how it is possible to design and build a true bargain in the EV industry. While other standard-sized EVs are also becoming more affordable, many drivers still opt for gas-guzzlers.

The thing is, EVs cost less in the long run, thanks to their savings on fuel and maintenance. Not to mention the added bonus of no tailpipe pollution, which is a major cause of worsening air quality and rising temperatures around the world.

Granted, EVs still rely on energy grids that use fuel sources that are also polluting the air.

Bit of a paradox, right? However, the good news is that EVs charged on the standard grid are still better for the planet than gas-burning engines, according to a study from MIT.

Plus, an EVs eco-footprint — and charging costs — can be cut down even further when paired with solar panels. Imagine fueling up your car using only energy from the sun and saving on your power bill while you're at it? If that sounds appealing, EnergySage is a good guide to the world of solar.

As the Pony EV made the rounds on social media, people could not help fawning over its adorable size and color. While the pink is already a fan-favorite, a variety of trims, upgrades, and color schemes are available.

The model would need several safety additions to meet regulations for sale in the United States. If it did, it could find a decent following of city-dwellers, Motor Axle explained.

"This car is soo cuteee," one Instagram commenter wrote on a review of the car from Candice (@candicetanph).

"It may look tiny, but it's surprisingly roomy inside," Candice added. "And yes — I take it on the highway too."

