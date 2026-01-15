Energy researcher reveals which HVAC tech shines in North America's coldest places: '[They] are a hot topic in the Yukon'

"When it's super cold, you're going to be switching over to your supplemental heat anyway."

Making your home energy efficient is one of the best ways to keep your home's temperature up and your energy bills down in the winter. This includes everything from weatherstripping your doors and windows to installing an updated HVAC system, like a heat pump.

As noted by CBC, "heat pumps are a hot topic in the Yukon." This is due to the fact that heat pumps can become less efficient when extremely cold temperatures hit. But as Christy Love, a researcher with RDH Building Science, said to CBC, heat pumps are still efficient for "most of the year."

"When it's super cold, you're going to be switching over to your supplemental heat anyway," they continued.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the most effective ways to reduce energy costs. A more efficient system can significantly improve your home's overall energy performance, helping you save money over time. This is because heating alone often makes up a large portion of electric bills, especially in colder regions.

Heat pumps work by moving heat instead of creating it. This quality can make them much more energy-efficient than traditional heating systems that rely on natural gas.

As one homeowner attested on Reddit, heat pumps are also great for keeping your home cooler during the summer as well.

Love explained that homeowners can do themselves a favor by understanding their home before installing a heat pump. In many cases, a heat pump that is not set up properly or poorly sized for a home could impact its overall efficiency.

"It has a really hard time catching up," Love added. "People perceive that as, 'it's not working very well,' or was under-sized, but really it just didn't want to be set back that far."

