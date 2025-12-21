Homeowner receives honest advice after noticing 'astronomical' price trend among HVAC systems: 'Is this price gouging?'

"Unfortunately, no, this is the new normal."

Shocked by the prices quoted by their HVAC technician, a New Jersey homeowner turned to Reddit to ask for honest advice on whether the quotes were "reasonable or astronomical."

The discussion took place on the r/heatpumps subreddit. The homeowner mentioned that, in meetings with two reputable contractors, they had been quoted between $16,000 and $18,000 for a two-zone heat pump system, before any applicable tax credits or rebates.

"Is this price gouging or reasonable?" the original poster wrote. "Quotes include all labor, parts, permits, electrical upgrades.

Heating and cooling account for more than half of the energy use in an average American home, so HVAC upgrades can be among the most impactful home upgrades for your monthly utility bills. Heat pumps, for example, may cost a little more upfront, but they are considerably better for the environment and can reduce your monthly heating costs.

But this post highlights a problem many people encounter when getting a new HVAC system: It's hard to know who to trust and whether your technician is acting in your best interest or theirs.

That's why The Cool Down has launched the HVAC Explorer, a hub that helps you understand the options available to you, and connects you with partners that can help you save up to 50% on your energy bills, including some subscription options that require no money down.

In this case, Reddit commenters were split, with some saying the quoted prices seemed far too high and others saying it's just the cost of business for HVAC companies.

"Unfortunately, no, this is the new normal," one commenter who is an HVAC contractor wrote. "All of our expenses have gone through the roof. Equipment, material, labor and overhead expenses (insurance) are ridiculous."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

This, again, emphasizes why TCD launched the HVAC Explorer to help you feel comfortable with your heating and cooling options.

As one example, take TCD partner Palmetto. Through its leasing options, you can not only get an energy-efficient system for no money down and save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs, but you'll also get 12 years of free maintenance. This could reduce your overall lifetime spend on the system, without requiring a down payment.

But that's not the only way to save money on heating and cooling. Powering an electrical heat pump with solar energy could bring your costs down even more (check out TCD's Solar Explorer to start your solar-panel journey). Plus, the free Palmetto Home app helps you take simple, everyday actions that can unlock up to $5,000 in savings.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.