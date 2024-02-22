Startup deploys AI to expedite development of cutting-edge battery technologies without sacrificing accuracy — here’s how it works

“We are always seeking innovative collaborations that help tackle the industry’s toughest challenges.”

A technological partnership in the United Kingdom combines a battery data stockpile with artificial intelligence — with the goal of expediting the power pack invention process.

AZO Cleantech reports that Monolith and About:Energy are the companies working to quicken research and development by up to 18 months. If successful, breakthrough solutions could hit the market much faster.

Monolith brings AI expertise to the table. By 2026, the company claims it will have helped 100,000 engineers to reduce development time with machine learning. About:Energy uses data and models to improve battery innovation.

Both companies were started within the last decade. Now they plan to work together to propel game-changing technology that could transform our energy and transportation sectors for decades to come.

“We are always seeking innovative collaborations that help tackle the industry’s toughest challenges,” About:Energy CEO Gavin White said in the AZO story.

Engineers from both companies are using Monolith AI models in combination with the next-level battery performance data from About:Energy. The data is gathered from “numerous batteries.” The AI will use the information about degradation, failures, and other metrics documented as they operate to form “valuable predictions,” all per the AZO story.

The process “allows us to build more accurate models predicting battery degradation and thermal runaway, using the most robust and reliable battery test data available to engineers,” Monolith CEO Richard Ahlfeld said in the report.

The partnership’s leaders see AI unlocking new potential for the data, eventually providing better tech for the rest of us.

“Our pre-trained AI models promise to help optimize your battery validation test plans, and ultimately accelerate the availability of better EVs,” Ahlfeld said in the AZO summary.

He added that the knowledge the shared expert team learns will be applicable for existing electric vehicle and battery makers, and especially for startups without advanced testing ability.

Researchers are already at work around the world to develop better batteries that are cheaper to build and last longer. Often, finding a way to eliminate breakdowns inside the power packs as they operate is the goal. Safety is another leading consideration in the labs.

What’s more, another innovation from the UK is also using AI. Eatron Technologies claims to be able to spot defects in power packs before they cause disastrous fires.

Part of the goal for the latest partnership is to provide for “better decision-making” from supply-chain management and manufacturing to power pack use and recycling, ultimately speeding up the process from production to use, About:Energy’s website states.

And the experts from Monolith and About:Energy aren’t just interested in terrestrial applications. They noted “aerospace” battery aspirations in AZO’s report.

“This partnership with Monolith is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and adding significant value to the industry and our customers,” White said in the story.

