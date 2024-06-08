Startup revolutionizes the industry with its game-changing 'tree bark' packaging: 'World's first ... '

The production process mirrors that of plastic, so manufacturers can easily switch without incurring major costs.

A U.K.-based startup has just launched the "world's first" bark-based packaging material as an alternative to plastic.

The startup, called Bpacks, is taking aim at our global plastic waste problem by repurposing waste from the wood production industry into eco-friendly packaging that uses tree bark.

Single-use plastic is a well-known polluter, with 400 million tons produced annually but only about 9% recycled, according to CNN, with Greenpeace putting the figure as low as 5%. The remaining plastic contaminates our oceans and soil, harming human health, animals, and marine ecosystems.

But Bpacks has a plan to turn the tide.

Bpacks' innovative technology was developed by a team of entrepreneurs and scientists. The team found a way to transform 300 million to 400 million cubic meters of annual bark waste into useful packaging material, according to Interesting Engineering.

The best part? The production process mirrors that of plastic, so manufacturers can easily switch without incurring major costs.

The bark-based packaging looks and behaves just like plastic, but with a key difference — it decomposes into nutrient-rich compost rather than lingering in the environment like traditional plastics. Studies show that the bark's antimicrobial properties help reduce CO2 emissions during composting.

"Our bio-based plastic substitute can be manufactured using existing plastic production equipment, eliminating the need for plastic factories to purchase new equipment," explains Mikhail Skalkin, co-founder and CEO of Bpacks.

"Moreover, our packaging is 100% bio-based, with up to 75% of materials sourced from production waste."

With the EU mandating a transition to biodegradable packaging within five years and the sustainable packaging sector already generating over $200 billion in revenue, Bpacks is well-positioned to lead the charge.

By making it easy and cost-effective for manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly packaging, Bpacks empowers industries to cut waste, reduce pollution, and create a healthier future for people and the planet.

While Bpacks' packaging is not yet widely available to consumers, the company's groundbreaking technology is paving the way for a plastic-free future, and it may not be long before it becomes commonplace.

