Best friends leave city life behind to sculpt mud neighborhood next to national park: 'A natural living experience'

Enchanted by the beauty of Bannerghatta National Park, three best friends left the city behind to build eco-friendly mud row houses near the park.

As detailed by The Better India, a visit to Bannerghatta inspired Vijayaprabhu Damodaran, Revathi Paulraj, and Haripriya Santhanam to purchase land that would allow them to stay connected to the area. Their idea was to build a farmhouse with gorgeous views of the forest.

After the trio reached out to Mahijaa Consultants architect Anirudh Jagannathan in 2021, the project got underway. Ultimately, the friends decided on mud construction.

"I was born in a mud home in my native village and always wanted to go back to my roots," Revathi told The Better India. "Mud houses have a direct connection with nature and induce a natural living experience."

Spending time in nature and gardening are well known to provide mental health benefits, and the designs of the homes facilitate this. A traditional South Indian courtyard offers stunning views of the valley, providing the perfect place to unwind in the evenings.

Arguably the most enticing part of the property is the orchard, where fruit-bearing trees and vegetables are cultivated, reducing the need for runs to the market.

Meanwhile, the mud construction offers monetary perks. The blocks, along with ample ventilation and the location, help the house keep cool naturally without the need for expensive air conditioning.

"A lot of cool air comes from the farmstay's proximity to the woodland. Though numerous windows let air in, the clients prefer to have them shut most of the time as it gets cold. The ACs are almost always switched off," Anirudh told The Better India.

While cement-free homes are possible, the architect said modern societal norms around upkeep made it infeasible to build these homes entirely from mud. Nonetheless, the trio's choice to make mud the "hero element" was much better for the environment. The homes contain only 5 to 7% cement, with stone helping to fill in other gaps.

Multiple reports, including ones from Nature.com and Arizona State University, note that cement manufacturing accounts for 8% of carbon pollution, making it crucial to find less energy-intensive ways of building. Human-generated heat-trapping gases have caused global temperatures to rise, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events and the need for more climate-resilient structures.

According to The Better India, construction on the three mud homes wrapped up two years after it began, and the owners have received the keys. The friends envision leasing the property when they aren't there. Other sustainable features include solar panels (which provide low-cost, non-polluting energy) and a rainwater harvesting system (which can help prevent flooding).

