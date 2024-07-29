New startup aims to transform how state residents power their homes: 'The opportunity to get precise about cost savings'

"Every intervention is going to be about as different as every home is."

A home energy startup is optimizing energy efficiency with its latest solar valuation software, according to an article published by Canary Media.

Balto Energy is a San Diego-based clean energy startup dedicated to helping homeowners transition to renewable energy sources in the most efficient and cost-effective way. One of the biggest challenges for homeowners who switch to solar or electric energy is predicting the value of installing solar-led-electrification.

However, Balto Energy's plan is to provide tools for solar contractors and homeowners to do just that. With its Solar-Led Electrification Design tool, Balto Energy can model the outcomes of different energy combinations to determine how they will impact a household's energy usage patterns and costs for years down the line.

Balto's software tool evaluates a variety of key metrics, including data on home energy characteristics, efficiency upgrade impacts, battery algorithms, solar production forecasts, utility tariff engines, and manufacturers' data on appliance performance.

Predicting these valuations in the state of California is especially important since energy costs are strongly dependent on the hours in which homes utilize electricity. However, Balto's software has the capability to consider hour-by-hour variations of the equipment it evaluates, allowing homeowners to change and control their energy efficiency over time.

​"Post-install, there are a lot of things we can do with smart charging for EVs, controls, and feedback from heat pumps — you can calibrate and control the differential accuracy over time, and start to drive to the outcome you want," Balto Energy founder and CEO James Quazi told Canary Media.

Balto's goal is to map out homeowner's transition from non-renewable energy to electricity in a way that optimizes solar power at costs at or below utility rates. Its first deployment partnership is with Northern Pacific Power Systems.

Startups such as Balto Energy are making it easier for homeowners to transition toward renewable energy sources. After installing solar electrification, you can save money on your energy bills while also reducing the amount of harmful planet-warming gases that end up in the atmosphere.

"What [Balto is] building is the opportunity to get precise about cost savings from the interventions, recognizing that every intervention is going to be about as different as every home is," said Ashby Monk, one of Balto's lead investors, per Canary Media.

