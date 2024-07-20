This company is helping customers save $10,000 on updating their homes — here's how

EnergySage will not only help you find providers, it will also help you take advantage of state and federal incentives for your installation.

There are many home upgrades that can save you money in the long run, and solar panels are at the top of the list. By generating tons of free energy throughout their lifespans, solar setups pay for themselves and then some, all while reducing the planet-warming pollution generated by your home energy use.

But solar panels do require an upfront investment, which is where a company such as EnergySage — "the Expedia of solar panels" — can be so helpful in determining the best service at the best price.

What is EnergySage?

While it's a major help to households looking for solar panels, EnergySage isn't a solar panel installer. Instead, it's a site you can use to locate and compare the installers in your area.

EnergySage fully vets solar installers (and other contractors that make affordable and eco-friendly upgrades to your home, including heat pump installation). It then lists them in one place, with transparent pricing and all the information you need to compare apples to apples.

TCD has partnered with EnergySage to make it as easy as possible to find and use its interactive tools, which allow you to get quick estimates from multiple installers, narrow down your choices, and find the solar setup and provider that are right for your situation, all at the most affordable price point available.

Why is EnergySage's help important?

Installing solar panels is one of the biggest steps you can take to cut costs in your home. Generating your own electricity will slash your energy bills, with annual savings up to $1,500. Depending on where you live and your solar setup, you might even make money back by selling power to the grid.

With EnergySage's help, the average household saves almost $10,000 on solar panel installation, according to its website. EnergySage will not only help you find providers, it will also help you take advantage of state and federal incentives for your installation.

Meanwhile, all that solar energy is a major win for the planet. Much of the electricity in the United States comes from polluting sources such as coal-powered plants. Making the switch to clean energy such as wind and solar will make a big dent in the country's air pollution. That's great from a health perspective, since fine particle pollution from coal plants causes thousands of deaths yearly — and that's just one type of pollution.

Switching to clean energy sources also prevents heat-trapping air pollution such as excess carbon dioxide, which is overheating the planet. And EnergySage is making it happen.

