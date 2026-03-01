Chinese automaker unveils impressive new electric model that could shake up competition with Tesla: 'I'm excited'

"Will be testing this out when it comes out."

Chinese automaker Avatr has revealed the Avatr 06T, a new electric wagon designed to compete with larger electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3. The new EV debuted a month ago ahead of an expected launch in China.

The 06T is a shooting brake, or station wagon, version of the brand's 06 sedan, pairing a longer roofline and added cargo space with a low, aerodynamic look that resembles a slimmed-down Honda Prologue. According to Carscoops, the model carries over the sedan's split LED headlights while adding roof rails, a reshaped rear, and a sportier stance for style and practicality.

On the interior, the wagon is expected to feature a 35.4-inch display across the dash and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen running Huawei's HarmonyOS. The roofline should provide more headroom for rear passengers and additional space for luggage.

The 06T will also unveil Huawei's next-generation lidar sensor and Qiankun ADS 4.0 driver assistance system, improving detection range by about 20%. Buyers can choose between a fully electric version with up to 590 horsepower or a range-extended model that can travel 777 miles on one charge, per Carscoops.

Users were cautiously optimistic about the new Chinese EV.

"I wish they weren't so big," one commenter noted. "But I'm excited about their return."

"Will be testing this out when it comes out," someone else wrote.

