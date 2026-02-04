Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly more prominent in today's society, and for good reason.

Volvo is releasing a new electric vehicle, the EX60, and they claim it's their most efficient model yet.

The EX60 boasts over 500 miles of driving on a single charge and charging that takes a mere fraction of the time other cars do.

According to CarScoops, "Thanks to its 800-volt electrics, the EX60 can add 211 miles (340 km) of range in as little as 10 minutes."

This means less time spent waiting at charging stations and more time spent driving to actual destinations.

In addition, the added miles between charges are due to an increased energy efficiency. The EX60 makes use of every volt, giving it an advantage over other models on the market.

Electric vehicles like the EX60 are becoming increasingly more prominent in today's society, and for good reason. Though the electricity needed to charge EVs can come from dirty energy sources, the cars themselves don't release any exhaust. The lack of gas as a fuel source reduces pollutants in the air and the environment.

Consequently, when electricity is created using clean energy like solar, the benefits are twofold — less money spent on gas mileage and less money spent on electricity due to decreased charging costs. Solar is a key way to maintain energy independence, and TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful tool to get started on installing affordable solar panel systems.

Charging EVs at home instead of at public charging stations is another way to save hundreds of dollars annually. Qmerit helps homeowners who want to save big on energy costs by providing free, instant installation estimates.

With solar and home charging, homeowners have the ability to keep their costs down and their efficiency high, using sites like EnergySage for reliable quotes from vetted installers and information on available incentives.

As EV batteries continue to develop, vehicles like the EX60 display a rising understanding as to why continuing to improve on previous models is imperative to a cleaner planet and a less expensive transportation market.

It is important to understand that while EVs are becoming more advanced and more climate-conscious, there are still flaws in their creation.

Namely, some elements of the batteries they take can come from mining operations that can damage the surrounding environment.

However, as more people are becoming aware of ways to make better EVs, companies like Volvo are turning to other, greener solutions for battery power.

CarScoops mentioned that the Volvo EX60 "revealed range figures that none of its BMW, Mercedes and Tesla rivals can match, and a hint that it might come with seating for seven."

