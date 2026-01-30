Volkswagen teases budget-friendly new model with retro-inspired features: 'Secret sauce'

If you've ever wanted to blend the aesthetic of old Volkswagens with the perks of an electric vehicle, the company's new model may be up your street.

Volkswagen has just released a sneak peek of its new EV's interior, and it's designed to appeal to modernists and retro fans alike.

The ID. Polo is a new entry-level electric vehicle, with prices starting from $29,500. The new model has "more physical buttons, an updated infotainment system, and a little extra 'secret sauce,'" according to Electrek.

Photo Credit: Volkswagen

Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen brand board member for technical development, promised that the new model would deliver "clean lines, high-quality materials, and an intuitive operating environment with physical buttons and newly structured screens."

The so-called "secret sauce" is a throwback to the 1980s VW Golf I. Owners of the ID. Polo can switch the dashboard screens to a retro display inspired by the iconic vehicle, allowing them to enjoy the vibe of a classic car without the endless trips to a garage.

Though buying a new car is always going to be pricey, more affordable options are a great way to make ownership of electric vehicles more widespread.

If you're looking to switch to an EV, the decision could save you up to $2,200 per year. Along with not having to buy gas or pay for oil changes, routine maintenance of EVs tends to be needed far less frequently than traditional combustion engines.

As well as that, reducing both noise and tailpipe pollution in your neighborhood can only be a good thing for your community.

While EVs won't solve every environmental issue under the sun, they are a way for people to directly lessen the amount of carbon pollution they create on a day-to-day basis.

If you're an EV owner, charging your car at home could save you money, as it generally costs half the price of public charging points, according to EnergySage.

Qmerit helps homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by offering free, instant installation estimates.

To slash prices even further, installing solar panels can cut your energy costs. TCD's Solar Explorer helps connect you with vetted installers, allowing you to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

EnergySage also makes it simple to receive information about incentives, get quotes from trusted installers, and make savings on installing solar panels.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.