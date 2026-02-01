Driver points out unexpected perks of owning an EV: 'I'm really surprised'

"People act like [they] can't handle ice, but they don't have it properly outfitted."

Electric vehicles are a safe and dependable choice year-round, even when it comes to tough driving conditions like snow and ice.

In the r/VWiD4Owners subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo of their Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle and shared their positive experiences with it. They recently had winter wheels and tires installed on the car and called them "excellent" for the cold and snowy season.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"They're wonderfully quiet, so comfortable and grip like crazy in the snow. This ID.4 is a spectacular winter vehicle. Having it nice and warm when I come out in the morning, seats and steering wheel warm, windows defrosted and instant on is brilliant on cold days," the original poster wrote.

Electric vehicles are an increasingly popular choice, and there are so many options now available on the market. Driving an EV comes with a lot of benefits, like saving money over time on fuel and routine maintenance.

EVs are also much better for the environment because they don't pollute the atmosphere with fuel emissions. While it's true that minerals are mined for use in the batteries, research has shown that EVs' overall environmental impact is still far smaller than gas vehicles.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

To stretch your impact even further and save money on charging, consider installing home solar panels. Charging your car with solar energy at home can dramatically increase your EV's cost savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started.

The Solar Explorer partners simplify the process of going solar by curating competitive bids from vetted local installers, which can save you up to $10,000 and ensure you find the best installer for your situation.

What people are saying about the ID.4 in the snow

Commenters discussed their experiences with using the car in snow conditions, with some agreeing with the poster's perspective and others sharing issues they had.

"Snow tires change everything. People act like the ID.4 can't handle ice but they don't have it properly outfitted. Would you hike a mountain in dress shoes?" one user said.

"I love my ID.4. I have a 2023 ID.4 Pro S AWD and it's been such a wonderful winter car for me," another user commented. "I change driving modes based on the road conditions and use traction mode (available in the AWD) when it's slippery and it works really well."

"Bmode [brake mode] is awesome in the snow and sport traction control makes it safe but still fun," the poster said in a comment reply. "I'm really surprised by just how capable the ID.4 is in snow."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.