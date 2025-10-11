New survey reveals striking insights into Australia's 'battery boom': 'This data confirms what we've been seeing for a while'

A new report has revealed key insights into what PV Magazine calls Australia's "battery boom."

The magazine reported that early survey results indicate an increasing demand for battery energy storage systems.

Orkestra Energy, a renewable energy software supplier based in Melbourne, has partnered with SunWiz, a solar distributor based in Ringwood, to gather data for Australia's first commercial and industrial (C&I) Solar Industry Census.

Their findings ultimately highlight a surging demand for batteries along with an increase in service expectations. PV Magazine noted that "the majority of respondents said commercial customers expect battery paybacks of 5–7 years or less to proceed with a project."

Another key trend underscored in the report is a change in customer expectations. Customers expect solar installs to go beyond upfront equipment, as more than half of survey respondents indicated an increase in "after-sales services."

For experts at Orkestra, the increase in battery demands, as well as the change in customer expectations, reinforces what solar companies have been experiencing.

​​"This data confirms what we've been seeing for a while," Orkestra co-chief executive officer Chris Cooper told PV Magazine. "C&I companies need to offer more than just solar to stay competitive."

Cooper went on to explain some of the ways companies can keep up with the increasing demand and changing trends.

"Batteries, financing, after-sales support, it's all becoming essential," he told PV Magazine. "The good news is, for companies that can adapt, the outlook is very strong."

