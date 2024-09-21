Netherlands to build state-of-the-art 3D-printed homes inspired by rock formations: 'These houses are more than just experimental'

"This ambitious undertaking will take the standards of 3D concrete printing to the next level."

If unconventional houses appeal to you, you may find your dream home in the Netherlands, where a construction and design team is building 3D-printed multistory "habitable boulders."

The homes are a continuation of Project Milestone, a groundbreaking housing project in Eindhoven that is a collaboration between the Eindhoven University of Technology, Van Wijnen, Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix, Vesteda, the Municipality of Eindhoven, and Witteveen+Bos.

In 2021, the team made history with the completion of Europe's first legally habitable 3D-printed home, a Flintstones-style structure that was factory-printed in just five days. Now, the builders are getting a bit bolder with four new homes that will feature two different floor plans.

According to New Atlas, two of the boulder-like dwellings will have three floors and nearly 1,370 square feet, while the other homes will be two-story and measure about 1,230 square feet. All the homes will include three bedrooms and are designed to house up to four people.

Most of the construction will take place off-site in a nearby factory, where a massive 3D printer equipped with a custom nozzle will squeeze out a cement-like mixture to create the homes' exteriors. Then, construction crews will assemble the 3D-printed sections on site and add the finishing touches, such as the roof, doors, and interior elements.

New Atlas reported that the homes are now on the market for €570,000 to €655,000 (roughly $633,000 to $728,000, as of Sept. 17). Construction is set to start in early 2025, and homes should be move-in-ready by summertime, according to a Project Milestone news release.

3D-printed homes like these have several advantages over traditional homes. Unlike typical concrete pouring methods, 3D-printing technology can place concrete only where it's necessary. Since it's more efficient, it reduces construction costs and production times, which translates to lower sales prices for homebuyers.

Plus, 3D-printed concrete homes are typically more energy-efficient than standard homes, helping reduce the need for heating and cooling and lowering electric bills.

Some 3D-printed homes can withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes, which are becoming more frequent due to the changing climate.

They can also contribute to a cooler planet since they use fewer materials, reducing carbon pollution and construction waste.

Also, 3D-printed homes could be a viable solution to the housing crisis since they're cheaper to build. As the technology advances, we'll likely see more 3D-printed neighborhoods popping up worldwide.

"This ambitious undertaking will take the standards of 3D concrete printing to the next level and ensure that these houses are more than just experimental. They are guaranteed to be enjoyed and comfortably inhabited by their owners for decades to come," the Project Milestone partners said.

