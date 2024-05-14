Expert offers insight on how space technologies are becoming even more important: 'Can help the green transition from end to end'

"If we really want to reach the green transition at scale, we really need to involve everyone in this transformation."

Anxiously awaiting the future of renewable energy? You might want to look to the stars. Space-based technologies could be a total game changer in our fight against the overheating of our planet, according to Recharge News.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is on a mission to inject some rocket fuel into the clean energy revolution. According to Beatrice Barresi, a sustainability expert at ESA, space tech can support renewables in a big way, from finding the perfect spot for a wind farm to keeping solar panels in perfect shape — and, no, it's not "fantasy science," she said.

Imagine being able to scope out a location for a new green energy project without even leaving your desk. Satellites can help with that. They can also use heat detection to find issues in solar farms, boosting their efficiency. And when you combine space solutions with AI and robots, the possibilities are endless.

The best part? These cosmic helpers could make clean power cheaper and more accessible for all of us. The more affordable renewable energy is, the more people can help build a cooler future.





ESA is even looking into beaming solar power down from space. While that idea is still a ways off, there are plenty of ways satellites are already accelerating our transition to cleaner energy.

"Space can help the green transition from end to end, through the whole supply chain," said Barresi.

Barresi believes getting more renewable companies onboard with these stellar technologies is key to hitting our climate goals, and she will be attending a conference in Paris this month to promote collaboration.

"If we really want to reach the green transition at scale, we really need to involve everyone in this transformation," she said.

So, next time you see a satellite zipping through the night sky, give it a nod. It just might be helping to keep our planet from overheating, one solar panel at a time.

