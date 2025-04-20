Scientists achieve breakthrough after microwaving ultra-tough clothing material — here's how it could reshape a $3 billion industry

"This work presents the fastest depolymerization … to date under relatively mild conditions."

Scientists from the Netherlands have developed a microwave-assisted chemical process that could unlock efficient, eco-friendly recycling for clothing made from Twaron and Kevlar — extremely tough materials that are difficult to recycle.

As SciTechDaily relayed, both Kevlar and Twaron are types of aramid fibers, a class of synthetic, high-strength, heat-resistant fibers used in bulletproof vests, firefighting gear, and high-performance car tires. Though the materials are "strong as steel," their exceptional durability makes them nearly impossible to break down and repurpose.

But polymer scientists from NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences and the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, in partnership with the Dutch company Teijin Aramid, are hoping to change that.

The team developed a groundbreaking chemical recycling method that uses a microwave reactor to accelerate the breakdown of aramid polymers into their basic components without using harsh carbon-based chemical solvents. The microwave-assisted technique saves time and energy, as it can be done at lower temperatures than with organic solvents and can break down 96% of the materials in just 15 minutes.

This is a major upgrade compared to existing recycling methods that rely on chemical or mechanical processes. According to a University of Groningen news release, the mechanical recycling of aramid fibers reduces the material's quality, making it less suitable for heavy-duty products. While chemical recycling can effectively break down polymers into their building blocks, the process requires harsh chemicals, high temperatures, and high pressure.

The new microwave-assisted method can produce raw materials with more than 99% purity, according to a paper on the breakthrough published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Having high-purity building blocks is important to ensure the integrity and safety of repurposed clothing and other products developed from recycled fibers.

About poly(p-phenylene terephthalamide), also known as Twaron or Kevlar, the authors wrote in JACS: "This work presents the fastest depolymerization of PPTA to date under relatively mild conditions, thereby encouraging a circular value chain for PPTA."

"Given the $2.9 billion aramid fibers market, this process could contribute to more sustainable material management and support closed-circle recycling initiatives in the industry," Katja Loos, professor of macromolecular chemistry and co-author of the research, said in the Groningen statement.

Since only about 12% of the materials used in clothing are recycled worldwide, this innovative solution could combat landfill waste and prevent harmful chemicals from leaching into the water and soil. Because aramid fibers are used in many products, including sports and automotive equipment, the improved chemical recycling technique could be a game-changer for a wide range of industries.

