Shocking new study finds unregulated substances in American drinking water: 'Thousands of other harmful chemicals'

Some communities are more at risk than others.

A new study has revealed that nearly a third of Americans are exposed to unregulated contaminants like PFAS in their drinking water, and Hispanic and Black communities face higher exposure.

What's happening?

News Medical Life Sciences summarized the study, which analyzed the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, 1,4-dioxane, 1,1-dichloroethane, and chlorodifluoromethane in water samples from 4,815 public water systems across the country. The publication explained that these substances are all known as unregulated contaminants, as they lack enforceable standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The study found at least one of these contaminants in 27% of the analyzed public water systems, and 1,4-dioxane was the most frequently detected contaminant. Meanwhile, PFAS, 1,4-dioxane, and 1,1-DCA exceeded health reference levels — or the amount of a chemical or substance that is unlikely to cause adverse health effects — in 7.9% of public water systems studied.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that counties with higher proportions of Hispanic and Black residents, along with urban areas, were more likely to have public water systems with detectable levels of these contaminants.

"There are thousands of other harmful chemicals that are not regulated that make their way into groundwater and surface waters, and some of these chemicals can ultimately end up in drinking water supplies," the study's authors said.

Why is this study important?

All four of these contaminants are linked to negative health outcomes. For instance, News Medical Life Sciences explained that PFAS exposure increases the risk of cancer, thyroid disease, and other health impacts. Plus, one paper found a correlation between PFAS and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

Meanwhile, 1,4-dioxane is a potential carcinogen, chlorodifluoromethane has been linked with cardiovascular and neurological issues, and 1,1-DCA increases the risk of cancer, the publication added.

These harmful chemicals are a growing problem in water supplies across the country. For instance, Sanford, Florida, recently filed a lawsuit against a major corporation after water sampling found elevated levels of 1,4-dioxane in its drinking water. Another study found that about one in five Americans may rely on groundwater with detectable levels of PFAS before treatment.

What's being done about unregulated contaminants?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Unregulated Contaminant Rule collects data for contaminants that are suspected to be present in drinking water but are not covered by the Safe Drinking Water Act. The agency is also working on tightening regulations for contaminants such as 1,4-dioxane.

According to the agency, "this data will ensure science-based decision-making and help prioritize protection of disadvantaged communities."

Meanwhile, scientists are looking for ways to break down PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," because of their persistence in the environment. For example, one group of researchers demonstrated a new way to break down two common types of PFAS in less than an hour by using hydrogen and UV light. Another team discovered a method that zaps these compounds by using lightwaves and a catalyst.

