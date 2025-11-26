As cool as the car looks, though, it does have its downsides.

One car company is finally meeting the future with an incredibly futuristic-looking three-wheeled solar-charging electric vehicle.

Aptera Motors has been planning this concept for quite some time and has finally developed a validation prototype, which it sent to YouTuber Marques Brownlee to test on his Auto Focus channel.

As Brownlee details each part of the vehicle, you can see that both doors are without door handles and can only be opened via a secret knock on a specific area of the car (this also applies to the trunk).

He also points out the lack of routine maintenance needed, as he shows where to add windshield wiper fluid and notes that you can't open the hood of the vehicle. Between not needing to change out other fluids or purchase gas for the car, the Aptera — like other EVs — can save one a significant amount of money in the long run.

Additionally, you can see the lack of a tailpipe in the video, which is another fantastic aspect of EVs. With no tailpipe pollution to worry about, car owners can breathe easier.

Brownlee also shows off the hidden charging port, compatible with Tesla chargers. However, charging an EV at home can save you hundreds of dollars a year, so EV owners might be interested in installing a home charger. Qmerit is an excellent resource for those looking to install a Level 2 charger, as it provides instant installation estimates to help you find the most affordable option.

Best of all, the car is covered with solar panels that allow car owners to gain an additional 40 miles per day of free driving (the car offers up to 400 miles of range overall).

Solar panels dramatically increase the already significant savings associated with owning an EV, as charging your vehicle using your own energy is far less expensive than using public chargers.

Pairing the car's solar panels with at-home solar panels could save car owners immensely, so those interested in the Aptera might consider checking out TCD's Solar Explorer to find home solar installers in their area and compare competitive bids that could lead to up to $10,000 in savings.

As cool as the car looks, though, it does have its downsides.

The windows have a thick border between two pieces of glass, which can make it difficult to see the side-view mirror or look over your shoulder. Additionally, the vehicle does not have a back window.

The good news is that the Aptera contains a smaller set of screens that captures the side views and a larger screen that allows you to see what's behind you. Still, relying strictly on screens could be difficult for some to get used to.

Another downside is that it remains unclear whether the Aptera will ever reach the market. The company plans to enter limited production in 2026 and ramp up production through 2028, but it has taken so long to even get this validation prototype that some remain wary that the full vehicle will ever come into existence.

Still, as one YouTube commenter pointed out: "In an alternative timeline, everyone is driving these."

