After years of folding and rebooting, Aptera's solar EV is finally rolling in San Diego

That constitutes a notable step for a company that has spent about 20 years cycling through setbacks and revival.

Public-road driving has become a reality for Aptera's solar EV near the startup's San Diego headquarters, as Electrek reports. That constitutes a notable step for a company that has spent about 20 years cycling through setbacks and revival.

What's happening?

The odd three-wheeled vehicle is still unmistakably a prototype, but Electrek's reporting suggests the idea is moving closer to a version ordinary buyers might one day own. They posted a first look on their YouTube page (@Electrek).

The outlet noted that Aptera began in 2005, later went under, and returned in 2019 with its original founders back in charge. Since then, the startup has abandoned its old gas-vehicle concept and has centered its efforts on an electric model outfitted with solar cells.

After completing its first validation build in March, the company invited journalists, including Electrek, for 40-minute test drives on nearby public roads.

The vehicle seats two, rolls on three wheels, and pairs an extremely aerodynamic shape with a lengthy cargo area that could suit campers or drivers carrying longer equipment, Electrek observed.

It also shows its unfinished state. Electrek's test driver reported that the demonstration unit had no active regenerative braking or working audio, while Aptera continued calibrating the drivetrain and sorting out noise, vibration, and harshness.

Still, the outlet said it felt functional, surprisingly planted, and "peppy enough" for daily driving. Electrek also shared footage of the test drive.

Why does it matter?

A successful launch would give the EV market something it still mostly lacks in a car that can add a useful amount of range from sunlight.

Current solar-assisted cars usually deliver only modest gains, but Aptera has designed the whole vehicle around radical efficiency. EVs already tend to save drivers money through cheaper energy and less regular maintenance than gas-powered cars.

Add rooftop solar harvesting to an especially efficient EV, and those savings could grow, particularly for commuters in sunnier places.

Because it needs less energy to travel, a lighter, more efficient EV can also lessen pressure on charging networks and reduce transportation pollution, But Aptera's record of missed timelines leaves legitimate doubt about whether it can finish the remaining development work and scale up to production, Electrek noted.

What's being done?

At this point, Electrek observed that Aptera appears to be in the tough final phase of development, working through ride quality, climate control, power delivery, cabin comfort, and the fit-and-finish details that often make or break a new vehicle.

Electrek said the startup has raised about $150 million. That is a meaningful sum for a young company, but far below what is frequently needed to launch an all-new vehicle, per the outlet.

The company is also taking advantage of its motorcycle classification to streamline parts of the approval process, while still aiming to offer camera-based visibility systems and over-the-air software capability, Electrek reported. For now, it is taking refundable reservations of $100.

Electrek concluded the article with the looming questions that still remain: "When will we see the final form? And can Aptera make it there at all?"

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