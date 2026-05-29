Town hall meeting erupts in cheers as plans for New Jersey data center are scrapped

"We are not going to be beholden to Big Tech."

A viral video shows the stirring moment when Andover Township, New Jersey, approved a full ban on data centers, halting a project before it could move forward.

The move comes as more communities are questioning how energy-hungry artificial intelligence infrastructure fits into everyday neighborhood life.

What's happening?

Ben Dziobek (@BenDziobek) shared the clip in a post that racked up nearly 700,000 views.

Breaking: Andover New Jersey cancels data center project and passes complete ban!! Rural NJ is fighting back against Big Tech! pic.twitter.com/a9RsPzX5N4 — Ben Dziobek (@BenDziobek) May 29, 2026

"Breaking: Andover New Jersey cancels data center project and passes complete ban!!" Dziobek wrote. "Rural NJ is fighting back against Big Tech!"

The ban drew a raucous standing ovation, but the reaction was far from isolated. Similar debates are playing out across the state, as NJ.com detailed.

Why does it matter?

The Garden State already has roughly 80 data centers, but newer AI-focused facilities can require far more electricity and water than older sites, the outlet noted. That has sparked backlash in towns including Kenilworth, Millville, Vineland, Monroe Township, Pemberton Township, and Andover Township.

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NJ.com reported that Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a statewide four-part plan to put "guardrails" on the fast-growing industry, including requiring data centers to pay for grid upgrades and disclose their power and water use twice a year.

For many families, the debate comes down to the basics of utility bills, clean water, noise, and whether communities get a say before massive projects move in.

Federal data cited by NJ.com showed New Jersey had some of the steepest electricity price increases in the country last year, with average annual household bills rising by about $260.

Residents near a massive AI data center under construction in Vineland reportedly say they hear a constant hum, while others have said they did not understand what was being built until plans were already far along.

Those concerns have fueled support for local bans such as Andover's.

Still, as NJ.com noted, industry representatives say data centers are a significant economic driver. The industry supported over 96,000 jobs and contributed $17 billion to New Jersey's economy in 2023, according to the Data Center Coalition, a trade group.

What's being done?

One proposal would require developers, not ratepayers, to cover infrastructure costs.

Sherrill said the state hears those local concerns, according to NJ.com.

"We are not going to be beholden to Big Tech," she stated. "We are going to chart our path forward here in New Jersey."

At the same time, industry groups continue to argue that data centers are an important economic engine.

As the Andover Township saga shows, there is a groundswell for locals to make their voices heard if they don't buy that argument and want to protect their communities.

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