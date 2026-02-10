Governor declares state of emergency as energy costs soar: 'We must provide short-term relief and begin long-term reform'

"Without the swift addition of new generation … the grid's reliability will be threatened during peak times."

The cost of electricity for New Jersey residents has risen more than 33% in just a two-year span.

As the New Jersey Globe reported, Gov. Mikie Sherrill is taking action to ease the burden.

What's happening?

The state elected Gov. Sherrill in 2025. Once she took office, she wasted no time making good on her campaign promise to tackle the energy affordability crisis. She declared a state of emergency and signed two executive orders at her inauguration aimed at lowering power costs.

The first order seeks to provide fast utility payment relief for consumers and prohibits providers from raising prices further.





The second lays out a plan to deal with the systemic power supply shortage that is driving the soaring prices. It includes building new power sources generated from in-state solar, battery storage, and nuclear energy.

"We must provide short-term relief and begin long-term reform," Sherrill wrote.

Why does expensive electricity matter?

Power bills going up means just one more thing stretching people's budgets and making daily life more difficult.

The reasons behind such dramatic price increases are also important. In New Jersey, part of the supply shortage is due to the enormous demands of artificial intelligence data centers.

One grid operator — PJM — is responsible for powering New Jersey and a dozen other states. The group predicts the data center boom will contribute to peak demand rising 20% by 2030. Meanwhile, it is struggling to maintain its reserve capacity, the New Jersey Globe explained.

These trends threaten to push consumer costs even higher and make service more unreliable unless changes are made soon.

What's being done to lower costs?

Sherrill's executive orders are the first steps toward solving the situation in New Jersey. On top of the new momentum they create for cheaper energy sources like solar, the orders also seek to reform the electric companies and how they treat large power users like data centers.

"Without the swift addition of new generation … the grid's reliability will be threatened during peak times," Sherrill wrote.

