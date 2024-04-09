Footage captures America's high-speed train flying though station: 'Fastest train in the Western Hemisphere'

High-speed rail development was adopted in the United States as early as 1969, yet it has not spread evenly across the country.

We all enjoy the occasional need for speed we see in the movies, but this is on another level.

In a video made by a TikToker named Brian (@briandoestrains), this is demonstrated by capturing the Amtrak Acela Train 2162 zooming through a local station.

The video has sparked much awe and excitement as the train passes by effortlessly with little noise.

As we continue to live in an interconnected world, high-speed trains such as this Amtrak one can give communities more access to each other in a healthier and more cost-effective way.

Brian gives a voiceover at the beginning of the video to show his own excitement, letting others know the type of train and location. "It's still the fastest train in the Western Hemisphere," he says in a comment.

High-speed trains that are good for communities and clean air are being embraced in other parts of the world as well, where federal governments are investing millions in hydrogen-electric technology.

This is an exciting time as efficient technology can help solve many challenges to a warming planet, including the reduction of pollution in the air, which lowers the risk of natural catastrophes affecting food supplies for our communities.

High-speed rail development was adopted in the United States as early as 1969, yet it has not spread evenly across the country. There are a few reasons for this compared to other developed countries, including long-distance railways usually being owned by freight companies, which take priority over passenger rail carriers. Another is the push for car culture, with market spending in the automotive industry going over $35 billion a year.

Today, the culture is changing. Companies and initiatives are seeing the value that a fully developed rail system can bring, such as promoting affordable housing across cities of different sizes and offering more safety than travel by car. California is seeing much growth, completing 10 projects throughout the state last year alone.

With many in agreement on the need for innovation in public transportation, there is much hope for how it will benefit cities and nature alike.

As we see developments like these in place, the best is yet to come.

