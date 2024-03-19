Video shows major construction updates to the biggest US high-speed rail system to date: '[This] will help shape the future of transportation'

"If anyone has traveled to a country with well-developed public rail transportation, you know how much the U.S. needs projects like this."

In a recent video, the California High-Speed Rail Authority provided an update on its 2023 work for the California high-speed rail that could usher in the future of transportation in the United States.

"Thanks to our skilled workforce, 10 high-speed rail structures have been completed or opened to traffic this year," the description on the video read.

The video outlined the 10 projects completed in 2023, including the construction of overcrossings and walls to create safety between trains and cars.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority also outlined how it created over 11,500 construction jobs, helped reverse "the damage done with the red lining policies of the '50s and '70s in which trains and freeways were built to divide communities of color," and got feedback from people about the design of the train cars' interior.

The authority noted this project "will help shape the future of transportation in the Golden State" and beyond.

High-speed rail is a great investment that can increase mobility and decrease congestion, which plague big cities such as San Francisco. It can create more affordable housing by linking smaller cities to larger ones, save time, provide more safety than cars, and reduce our dependence on oil.

While other countries, including China, have extensive high-speed rail systems, and those such as Spain are investing in the infrastructure, the U.S. is behind in this type of transportation — though California and Florida are embracing the movement.

The progress of the California high-speed rail, which is visible on Google Earth, is promising for a future that is not car-dependent.

Other commenters considered a potential continued reliance on cars in conjunction with the train system, with one saying, "For the love of god please make sure ALL stations are accessible via foot or bicycle and not only a car-centric island."

And while some were hopeful we could see the rail open in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, others reminded of the long timeline ahead.

Someone wrote: "This is not a 5 year project, or even a 10 year project. This is going to be a on-going project for the rest of our Lifespans and going into our grand-childrens Lifespans and beyond."

