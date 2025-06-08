Startup transforms popular high-school science experiment into game-changing energy source: 'The battery really is holding back the market growth'

The world of modern electronics may be changing soon, at least if Ambient Photonic has a say.

The startup has created a solar cell to replace the batteries currently used in low-power electronics like sensors, remotes, and store shelf displays, Tech Xplore reported.

The technology that Ambient Photonic uses is an advanced version of one so basic that it is used as a high school science experiment. Across the United States, students create dye-sensitized cells that can harness the sun's energy.

While the high school version utilizes the pigment from blackberries, Ambient Photonic uses a dye treated with a mixture of molecules. The dye sits between glass cells coated with a conductive material. When the sun hits the dye, it works like chlorophyll and releases electrons to the glass, which converts them to energy.

Though solar cells powering electronics have been around for a while, earlier cells weren't capable of harnessing much energy. Ambient Photonic's harnesses three times as much as earlier versions could.

Considering the global amount of e-waste in 2022 was 62 million tons, a longer-lasting battery that relies on a clean energy source rather than a resource-intensive or carbon one could significantly reduce landfill waste. It's a step in the right direction for diversifying clean energy sources, too.

Results from an outside life cycle assessment of Ambient Photonics concluded that its solar cells produced 90% less carbon dioxide per energy unit than standard batteries. Plus, because the cells last so much longer than currently used batteries, they would need to be replaced less often, further reducing emissions.

Fewer carbon emissions would help curb pollution, resulting in cleaner air and water, which could reduce health issues in the country.

The company aims to have the price of its solar cells match the price of existing batteries, which would make them not only affordable but also highly cost-effective in the long run due to not needing to be replaced as often.

"The battery really is holding back the market growth because the cost of replacing all those batteries is so high," CEO Bates Marshall told Tech Xplore.

That could mean huge savings for individuals and companies using the product.

Currently, Ambient Photonic has sent solar cells to Lenovo and a handful of other corporations. The company's long-term goal is to produce millions of cells by 2026.

