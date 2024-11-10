Scientists make game-changing breakthrough with next-generation power source — here's how it works

Their version better handles high operating temperatures of greater than 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit with lower production costs.

Fuel cells are low-pollution or air-pollution-free power sources championed by the U.S. government as an "energy user's dream" that converts chemical energy into electrical energy.

Now, researchers from universities in South Korea have announced what could be a dream-come-true improvement for next-generation protonic ceramic cells (PCC), in part because it can double power output.

The breakthrough tackles hurdles faced by already developed solid oxide cells that are highly efficient and have low operating costs. They can generate electricity as a fuel cell. What's more, when used in electrolysis, the cells can also make hydrogen by separating it from oxygen in water, all according to descriptions in TechXplore and from fuel cell producer Bloom Energy of California.

Similar to batteries, PCCs have two electrodes and an electrolyte, parts that are key to performance and cost.

The experts, from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and the Kumoh National Institute of Technology, said that their version better handles high operating temperatures of greater than 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit with lower production costs, according to the TechXplore report.

Part of the solution presented by PCCs is utilizing hydrogen ions instead of oxygen ones for "transport" in the cell. This improves conductivity, but as one solution was found, another problem popped up, according to the summary.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"To produce the electrolyte for PCCs, sintering at temperatures above [2,732 degrees Fahrenheit] is required. During this process, component evaporation or precipitation occurs, degrading the electrolyte's ion-conducting properties, which has been a major obstacle to the commercialization," as the TechXplore post described the conundrum.

Sintering involves heating up bulk materials, like a powder, into a solid product, according to ScienceDirect. In this case, it's ceramic needed for the PCC.

In a nutshell, the team was able to develop a compound that could be sintered at a lower temperature, without additives. The innovation includes "synthesizing a powder containing two different compounds" with low temperatures, producing the crucial compound needed to form the electrolyte.

Importantly, the ceramic electrolyte doubled the power density, or amount of energy that can be generated in relation to the cell's mass. The density was recorded at 950 megawatts per square centimeter, at 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit, all per TechXplore and the U.S. Energy Department.

Fuel cells of various types are in development around the world as a cleaner energy source. Hydrogen fuel cells can power cars and potentially long-haul shipping, as other examples of the technology. It's all part of the way we can transform our transportation system to reduce heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to a greater risk for a long list of severe weather events.

In Korea, the researchers are planning to commercialize their PCC as part of the next steps, according to TechXplore.

"If [the] technology is successfully developed, it will enable efficient energy management," KIST researcher Ho-Il Ji said in the report.

If you are looking to make an impact now but don't have access to fuel cells, consider an electric vehicle. Valuable tax breaks are making them more affordable. And eliminating gas costs provides thousands of dollars in savings that can be realized throughout the EV's lifetime.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.