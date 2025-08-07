Innovative company transforms outdated gas station into game-changing new facility: 'It's awesome'

An old gas station is now an EV-charging rest stop, offering drivers amenities while they wait for their cars to recharge.

According to reports by CBS17, IONAA, an EV charging company based out of Durham, NC, is the main force behind the "rechargery," a fully electric recharge station. What was once an old gas station in downtown Apex is now an electric vehicle charging station equipped with additional amenities, such as restrooms and options to purchase food.

EV drivers have been excited to try out the "rechargery" and grateful for the option to keep busy while their vehicles charge. EV driver Scotty Olson was embarking on a road trip to New Bern and stopped at the charging station to try it out.

"Charging's getting quicker, but it takes a little while to charge up an EV, so having an amenity like this, where you can pop in, get a drink and use the restroom, it's awesome. I love this," Olson told CBS17.

Adding EV charging stations across the country makes EVs more accessible and practical for drivers on the road. For longer trips, especially, knowing there are charging stations along the way makes the trip much less stressful for EV drivers.

North Carolina has played a key role in expanding EV infrastructure, serving as a "clean energy hub," according to CBS17.

Switching to an EV helps cut down on harmful pollution entering the atmosphere, improving overall air quality. But driving an EV isn't just beneficial for the environment. EV drivers save $1,500 on gas and car maintenance each year.

With more EVs on the road, it's important for companies to continue rolling out EV infrastructure, such as the "rechargery."

For the town of Apex, many key stakeholders view the "rechargery" as an important milestone.

"For the community, it's great to see this in the historic downtown," Mayor Gilbert told CBS17.

