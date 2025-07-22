Manufacturer unveils game-changing solution to major problem with EV charging: 'Numbers are expected to grow rapidly'

Finnish electric vehicle charging station manufacturer Kempower is amping up its offerings with the new More Power EV charging solution, Electrek reported.

Shipping to destinations around the world from its Lahti, Finland, factory, Kempower already provided multicar fast chargers for electric vehicles. But the More setup offers exactly what it says: more connection points, more wattage, and more potential customers, as this versatile setup also expands service to electric trucks.

The More setup provides 1.2 megawatts of power between up to eight connection points — one for a truck and seven for passenger vehicles. The smart control hub distributes power between the charging points in use to provide trucks an extra-fast charge or to redirect the full 1.2 megawatts to other cars when there's no truck present.

"Electric trucks are still relatively rare on the roads, but their numbers are expected to grow rapidly over the next few years," said Jussi Vanhanen, chief market officer at Kempower, per Electrek. "With More Power, charging providers can serve trucks today and scale up later as adoption grows."

Providers who have already invested in Kempower equipment don't need to worry; existing units can be upgraded with the new technology in terms of total power, number of chargers, and truck charging capability. The whole system is designed to allow for a total retrofit wherever previous Kempower Satellite chargers have been installed, and Kempower designers will help customers make the transition.

The More EV charging units are ready to ship to Europe and will soon be available in North America.

"There's strong demand for practical know-how when it comes to site design and EV charging tech," Vanhanen said, per Electrek. "Our guide will make it easier for everyone to plan and build charging hubs — helping speed up the shift to electric mobility."

