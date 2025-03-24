  • Tech Tech

Experts announce development of groundbreaking new type of solar energy technology: 'Record-breaking'

This advancement could help accelerate the transition to cheaper and cleaner energy.

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Nanjing University

A major breakthrough in solar technology could make solar energy cheaper, more efficient, and more widely accessible. A report by PV Magazine shared how researchers have developed an unprecedented all-perovskite tandem solar cell. 

"In our laboratory tests, the device reached a record-breaking efficiency of 29.7%, with an open-circuit voltage of 2.175 V, a current density of 16.4 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 83.3%," research author Renxing Lin told the magazine. 

The research was originally published in the scientific journal Nature Materials, and the efficiency record beats out previous records of over 26% efficiency from the same technology. This advancement could help accelerate the transition to clean energy, making renewable power more affordable and reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources like oil, coal, and natural gas.

Traditional silicon-based solar cells have improved in efficiency over the years but are approaching their theoretical limits (about 30%). The challenge has been finding a material that can convert more sunlight into electricity without drastically increasing production costs. Perovskite tandem solar cells solve this problem by stacking multiple layers that absorb different parts of the solar spectrum — making them more efficient and less expensive.

Scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and other science teams worldwide have been working on perovskite solar technology for years, trying, in particular, to stabilize the material to prevent degradation, since the material degrades faster than silicon under real-world conditions. This latest all-perovskite tandem solar cell, developed by a research team led by China's Nanjing University, builds on the progress already made to improve light absorption and efficiency.

Increasing solar panel efficiency means lower energy costs for homeowners and businesses, as fewer panels are needed to generate the same amount of electricity. This could also make solar energy more accessible to homeowners who might struggle with the upfront cost of installation. Additionally, large-scale solar energy sources could drive down the overall costs of energy in an area.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Solar power innovation helps fight the effects of rising global temperatures (such as extreme weather events like devastating floods and storms) by expanding the reach of renewable energy. Solar energy is the most abundant and accessible energy source in the world. So the more efficient solar panels become, the faster the world can move away from dirty energy and reduce pollution.

While commercial production of these advanced solar cells is still a few years away, ongoing research and partnerships between universities, energy companies, and governments are pushing for large-scale deployment. Industry experts predict that continued advancement in this sector could see high-efficiency solar cells hit the market in the next few years.

Homeowners and businesses can reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint with technology in a variety of ways, including installing solar panels, signing up for community solar if installing panels isn't ideal, and installing a heat pump.

