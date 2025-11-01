Airbus partner unveils incredible tech that could transform air travel: 'Marks a significant step forward'

While Airbus has lengthened the runway for the launch of its fascinating hydrogen-powered plane project, partners involved with the work continue to advance the technology needed to make the vision a reality.

At issue is the company's ZEROe program, an effort by Airbus to bring a cleaner-fuel aircraft to market within a decade. But Reuters and Sustainability Magazine reported that the plane maker has extended the timeline until the late 2040s because the hydrogen economy needed for development isn't ready.

Regardless, project partner Conflux Technology has released details about a 3D-printed heat exchanger that's required for fuel cell thermal regulation, according to a news release and Interesting Engineering.

It's a lightweight, high-performance part geared for the rigors of flight propulsion, Conflux added.

"Thermal management is a core enabler for hydrogen propulsion, and our expertise is helping to advance this technology from lab to flight," CEO Michael Fuller said.

Fuel cells are intriguing because they convert hydrogen into energy without producing heat-trapping air pollution. They work sort of like batteries but run on hydrogen instead of a charge. The Department of Energy reported that cost, performance, and durability have been challenges for the tech.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

And hydrogen isn't without pollution. The most common way to make the gas uses dirty fuels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Electrolysis is a cleaner method that uses electricity. The Sierra Club only supports hydrogen made the latter way. Hydrogen can also be combusted, but it emits harmful nitrogen oxide when burned, the club noted.

The cleanest scenario is renewable-powered electrolysis, producing hydrogen that's used in a fuel cell. Yachts and race cars are among the vehicles already powered with the tech.

IE reported that Airbus has cut its program's funding by 25% though it remains committed to developing hydrogen. ZEROe was launched in 2020, and Airbus has a robust page of information describing the plan.

"Hydrogen has the potential to play a crucial role in decarbonizing aviation in the long term," per the company website.

The cleanest form of hydrogen and its use could be a powerful substitute for dirty fuels if successfully commercialized. The continued burning of nonrenewables is contributing to planetary warming that's impacting oceans and other ecosystems. NASA linked overheating to increased risks for severe droughts, heat waves, and storms. The extreme weather is causing uncertainty in the insurance business, and increased premiums are part of the fallout.

Electric vehicles are a great switch, with each preventing thousands of pounds of air pollution when compared to a gas vehicle, according to the Department of Energy. Certain states offer perks for buying and charging EVs. And drivers save up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs annually.

Smarter driving can reduce tailpipe exhaust in any vehicle, as well. Simply cutting idling and leveraging Google Maps' eco-friendly driving option fosters efficient, money-saving travel.

As for flight, Sustainability Magazine reported that aviation accounts for "2.5% of global energy-related CO2 emissions" annually.

When Airbus' hydrogen plane finally takes off, it could be a big step toward cleaner flights. And Conflux's heat exchanger is part of the solution. The release stated that it's being evaluated for integration into the plane.

"Our work with Airbus marks a significant step forward in the application of additive manufacturing to sustainable aviation," Fuller said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.