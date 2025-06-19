Innovative company transforms motorsports using futuristic fuel: 'Advanced power'

It's only the beginning, according to company officials.

England's GeoPura is using high-performance motorsports to help prove the viability of hydrogen technology with grid-supporting potential.

It's a fascinating advancement for scaling a cleaner version of the fuel, often called green hydrogen.

"Designed with modular scalability in mind, the unit can be deployed independently or paired with external battery systems for hybrid configurations," according to Environment+Energy Leader.

The report stated the innovation can energize more than 1,000 homes for a day. But first it will power the FIA Extreme H World Cup, a race featuring hydrogen fuel cell cars later this year. It's an event designed to showcase the power source's potential, according to race organizers. The invention has already been tested with racing at a site in Newcastle, as well.

HPU2 is a collection of breakthroughs needed to overcome what have been substantial hurdles for hydrogen, including harmful nitrogen oxide emissions released when it's burned to make power. Government experts said the fumes can irritate human airways if inhaled. It's among concerns the Sierra Club has voiced about the alternative fuel.

In answer, GeoPura makes hydrogen using electrolysis, leveraging electricity from renewables to split water into hydrogen and oxygen with no planet-warming fumes. It also eliminates the need for fossil fuels that are used in the common production process, per U.S. government reports.

From there, it's transported to an HPU2 unit, the next generation of GeoPura's technology. The setup is about the size of a storage container. It uses fuel cells, not combustion, to make electricity. Reusable water is one of the harmless byproducts, according to the company.

Inside the unit, the electricity is converted into a current that's ready to bail out the grid when it can't handle demand, powering electric vehicle charging stations and more, per a GeoPura video clip.

"At its core, the HPU2 combines fuel cell technology, battery storage, and advanced power electronics," per the company website. The modular design makes it a good fit for remote settings, as well.

The versatility is needed, as power demand for data centers is forecast by Goldman Sachs to increase 165% by 2030. That's in addition to growing grid demand for air conditioners and other tech used to keep worsening heat waves at bay. NASA has linked the severe weather to the planet's warming, which is fueled by fossil fuel use that the invention avoids.

That's partly why switching to cleaner heat pumps can be a value for the grid and your pocketbook, too. You can save up to a grand a year in home heating and cooling expenses as compared to the use of aging, inefficient HVAC systems. Tax breaks are still available to help pay for the upgrade, too.

For its part, hydrogen fuel is being developed for use in interesting settings around the world, powering cranes, boats, and other machines. Planes are even a possibility.

When made with electrolysis and used in a fuel cell, it has the potential to eliminate harmful air pollution from numerous industries.

The U.S. Department of Energy cited cost and durability as some obstacles to wider use. But it seems GeoPura might have the tech to eliminate production, transportation, and use hurdles. The next milestone will be powering hydrogen-based racing events. But that's only the beginning, according to company officials.

"We provide zero-emission energy wherever it's needed," per the clip.

