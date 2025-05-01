Lawmakers approve sweeping crackdown on hundreds of toxic air pollutants: 'We ended up in a very good place'

"This has been a long process and a difficult rulemaking."

Colorado regulators are cracking down on air polluters by increasing reporting requirements and emission fees.

As The Sum and Substance reported, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission agreed to raise fees imposed on industrial companies by 67%. By 2027, it will require companies to report even small amounts of 342 toxic air pollutants.

These environmental moves are part of a larger goal to track air contaminants, identify the most harmful ones, and impose new restrictions on them by 2029.

Previously identified top-concern toxins include formaldehyde, benzene, hexavalent chromium, ethylene oxide, and hydrogen sulfide. However, state officials believe that identifying more priority toxins will lead to improved health for residents.

The new rule raises both annual air pollutant emission fees and hazardous air pollutant fees by 66.5%. There are also 50% increases for filing air pollution emission notices and permit processing fees.

Most business leaders are not fighting the new fees because they see the necessity in keeping public health and environmental programs running.

However, they are concerned about permit delays since permit processes already took well over a year before the new rules. Another concern is that the new fees will impact electricity providers, resulting in price hikes that they pass down to customers.

Other government officials have pushed for additional reporting requirements on ultra-fine particles and black carbon because of their health impacts. These contaminants are now on Colorado's list of harmful pollutants even though there aren't ways to estimate their measurements.

"This has been a long process and a difficult rulemaking," said AQCC member Curtis Rueter. "But I think folks brought forward a lot of good suggestions, and we ended up in a very good place."

Stricter and more comprehensive government regulation of air pollution is beneficial because it leads to healthier natural environments and improved public health. For example, legislation that cuts carbon pollution from gas-powered vehicles curbs global pollution levels and creates more breathable communities.

While air pollution profoundly impacts human health, Colorado has emerged as a leader in accurately tracking pollution and ensuring companies comply with standards to reduce harmful air emissions.

The Sum and Substance also reported on the state Regional Air Quality Council's plans to request additional regulations to limit emissions from airports, entertainment venues, warehouses, universities, and other traffic-heavy venues.

"The Air Toxics Act has so many benefits going into the future, and now it's starting to fall into place," said Ean Thomas Tafoya, Colorado director for GreenLatinos.

