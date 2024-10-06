New study sheds light on health issues disproportionately impacting millions of Americans: 'Systematically more exposed'

We all want clean air to breathe, but some communities are struggling more than others. A new study reveals that Black Americans are hit hardest of all racial groups by a tiny but dangerous air pollutant.

What's happening?

Researchers at Stanford University found that Black Americans have suffered the most deaths from fine particulate matter air pollution, known as PM2.5, compared to other groups, according to Inside Climate News.

These microscopic particles come from sources like car exhaust and burning dirty fuels. They're so small that they can get deep into our lungs and even our bloodstream, causing health problems.

Why is fine particulate matter air pollution concerning?

Black Americans are more exposed to PM2.5 and more vulnerable to its effects due to factors like poverty and limited healthcare access. It's an environmental justice issue that affects neighborhoods across the country.

The study highlights a stark reality: "In addition to being systematically more exposed to higher levels of air pollution, structurally disadvantaged communities are also thought to be more susceptible to adverse health effects from air pollution." This means some areas face a one-two punch of higher exposure and greater vulnerability.

Take Ivy City in Washington, D.C. This historically Black area sits next to a busy road, and residents are feeling the impact. "A lot of us are experiencing issues with breathing," says Sebrena Rhodes, a local organizer. "Everybody is experiencing the exact same thing."

The health effects are severe. PM2.5 can exacerbate asthma, increase the risk of heart disease and dementia, and even cause premature death. It's been dubbed the biggest environmental killer globally, per Tarik Benmarhnia, an associate professor at the University of California San Diego and study co-author.

What's being done about air pollution?

Thankfully, we've made huge progress in cleaning up our air. Thanks to laws like the Clean Air Act, the number of Americans exposed to dangerous PM2.5 levels dropped from 85.9% in 1990 to just 0.9% in 2016, according to Stanford Medicine.

But the fight isn't over. We need to close the gap so everyone can breathe easily.

Support clean energy in your community. The shift to renewable power will mean cleaner air for everyone. Consider installing solar panels or choosing a clean electricity plan if it's available in your area.

Drive less when possible. Walking, biking, or using public transport reduces vehicle pollution. When you do drive, carpooling or using an electric vehicle can make a big difference.

Speak up for your neighborhood. If you're concerned about the air quality in your neighborhood, contact your local representatives and ask them to support policies that reduce pollution and protect vulnerable communities.

