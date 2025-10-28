Researchers issue warning after discovering overlooked factor that could increase risk for ALS: 'Potentially related'

Research has revealed a link between the mining and burning of dirty fuels and the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

What's happening?

As ABC News observed, the study, published in the journal Environmental Research, found that long-term exposure to sulfur dioxide — a pollutant released during the combustion of oil and gas and during mining activity — increases the risk of developing ALS.

At an ALS clinic in New Brunswick, Canada, doctors noticed a spike in cases. In response, lead author Daniel Saucier launched a study comparing 304 individuals with the disease to 1,207 healthy individuals, all of the same age and sex. The research used records of environmental pollutants connected to the participants' areas of residence.

Saucier, who holds a master's degree in diagnostic methods for ALS, told ABC that "it looked like air pollution was potentially related to the increased cases of ALS in New Brunswick, with sulfur dioxide appearing to be the one that had a significant association of ALS."

The study found that people exposed to sulfur dioxide over long periods had a 23% higher risk of developing ALS.

According to Saucier, while burning dirty fuels releases sulfur dioxide, so does "anything that has to do with mining activities."

All study areas met Canada's clean air guidelines, yet the research identified a significant health association between sulfur dioxide exposure and ALS risk. The authors concluded that preventive strategies will be needed to protect public health.

Why is air pollution concerning?

Harmful pollutants such as sulfur dioxide are released during the extraction and use of coal, oil, and gas. While these fuels remain central to global energy production, their by-products pose serious risks to workers, communities, and the environment, especially in industrial zones.

Beyond sulfur dioxide, many other industrial carbon pollutants contribute to rising global temperatures. A warmer planet intensifies natural disasters, sea-level rise, and other health impacts.

What can be done about air pollution?

With new technologies emerging that reduce or eliminate the need to mine and burn dirty fuels, many workplace and public safety concerns can be avoided. For example, solar panels generate electricity without releasing harmful pollutants.

Additionally, rising health concerns from exposure to pollution drive a growing demand for cleaner energy. Advocating for solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear energy shows policymakers that the public truly cares about these issues.

Cleaner energy is also becoming increasingly popular and more affordable. A LUT University study concluded that a complete transition is feasible and could occur before 2050.

As the world relies more on renewable energy sources, health risks will decrease as heat-trapping pollutants are reduced.

Smaller steps, such as reducing your environmental footprint, are also a great place to start.

Switching from gas-guzzling cars to electric vehicles, turning off lights and appliances when not in use, and eating more plant-based meals are all helpful lifestyle changes that can reduce pollution and the demand for dirty fuels.

