Consumer advocacy groups score major win after lawmakers fail to void a million homeowners' lucrative contracts: '[This] sent a clear message'

A coalition of advocacy groups has scored a major win to preserve a lucrative agreement that has increased property values for California homeowners who install solar panels.

EnergySage reported that the Golden State's Senate Energy Committee has removed language from Assembly Bill 942 that would have nullified net-metering contracts if ownership changed on a solar-equipped home. In California, more than one million households have 20-year net-metering agreements, per the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

If the anti-solar language had remained in AB 942, buyers who bought a home with existing solar panels could have seen their electricity rates rise by as much as $63 per month, as reported by PV Magazine. In turn, the property values of those homes likely would have declined.

Fortunately, more than 100 environmental, clean energy, and consumer advocacy groups pushed back on AB 942's original language, leading EnergySage to declare that "California solar homebuyers just dodged a $756-a-year bullet" that would have eroded consumer trust.

Installing solar panels has become a popular choice because it is one of the best ways to lower utility bills or even reduce them to $0.

EnergySage's free tools have connected numerous solar customers with vetted installers, making it easy for them to compare quotes and save up to $10,000 on installations.

If you are interested in solar panels, installing them now could save you significant money in the long term. To qualify for the 30% solar tax credit, projects must be underway by Dec. 31 due to the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

EnergySage's handy mapping tool can also provide more insight into the average cost of solar in your state, as well as any additional incentives available in your jurisdiction.

Solar panels can also maximize your household savings on other energy-efficient equipment like heat pumps, which are capable of heating and cooling your home. However, the 30% tax credit on qualified heat pumps also ends Dec. 31. Mitsubishi is among the brands helping consumers find the right heat pump at an affordable price.

Meanwhile, EnergySage sees California's move to protect solar buyers as a positive sign because it influences industry trends as the country's largest residential solar market.

Weakening support for clean-energy projects in the Golden State could have set back efforts to improve electricity affordability elsewhere, as well as having ramifications for public health. Studies have linked pollution from dirty fuels to millions of premature deaths each year.

"By ensuring that these contracts are honored, the Senate Energy Committee and Chairman [Josh] Becker reinforced consumer trust, safeguarded clean energy investments, and sent a clear message that California stands by its commitments to climate action and energy innovation," CALSSA executive director Brad Heavner said in a press release.

