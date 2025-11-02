Scientists make AI-powered breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Has long been a missing piece'

Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology used AI to discover how a unique material works. The results are promising for the future of solar panel development.

According to SciTechDaily, the Swedish scientists were working to "unlock the potential" of formamidinium lead iodide, a type of halide perovskite material. By using computer-based simulations and machine learning, a subset of AI, the researchers modeled the material's phases.

What makes halide perovskites so promising is that they can be used to create a flexible material suitable for everything from small cellphones to large buildings, per the outlet.

Additionally, it's cost-effective and lightweight, making it a versatile contender for the future of solar. The scientists' primary concern was that the material tends to degrade quickly.

The U.S. Department of Energy has also stated that solar cells powered by perovskite materials may work even more efficiently at converting light to power when combined with a silicon absorber.

Solar energy also offers many advantages for people. For instance, you can save money on your utility bills by switching to solar energy, explained the U.S. Green Building Council.

Not to mention, you'll be able to keep your lights or appliances on when the power grid goes down. Solar energy is beneficial for your health, too, since it doesn't release air pollutants that you could breathe in.

By using AI, the research team was able to run larger and longer computer simulations, allowing them to mimic real-life conditions. The model indicated that the halide perovskite molecules get stuck in a semi-stable state as the material cools, impacting its stability.

"[This] has long been a missing piece of the research puzzle," researcher Sangita Dutta said, per SciTechDaily. "And we've now settled a fundamental question about the structure of this phase."

The outlet reported that the researchers consulted with scientists at the University of Birmingham to confirm the simulation's accuracy. Now, the team hopes that their success could help others with similar models in the future.

While research on this technology's potential is preliminary, many other scientists are working on similar projects to enhance solar energy. For example, one company is switching from lead to tin in solar cells, while another is studying quantum material.

