Researchers make stunning discovery while testing crops grown under solar panels — here's how it could change how we grow food

A team of researchers at the University of Córdoba in Spain discovered a way for solar energy generation and crop production to coexist on the same land without competing for resources.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, researchers tested a model that integrates solar collectors with hedgerow olive plantations. The mission: to produce solar energy without disrupting crop production. In theory, solar panels would generate electricity while the olives grow below them. This model is known as agrivoltaics, a technique that balances solar energy generation with food production on the same land.

The results were promising. Using simulation models, the scientists found that combining photovoltaic plants with olive plantations boosted overall productivity. The solar panels provided shade and wind protection for the crops, increasing agricultural yields. At the same time, the plants' natural evapotranspiration cooled the solar panels, improving their efficiency.

If the technology is commercialized, farmers can simultaneously produce solar energy and crops without compromising either. It's a win-win strategy that shows how land can be optimized for multiple uses.

Still, the technique comes with trade-offs. Denser panel arrangements may improve energy output but hinder access to farm equipment, meaning designs must be tailored to specific landscapes and farming practices for the technique to work.

Using agrivoltaics for more efficient land use can conserve water, improve soil health, and protect crops from extreme weather, improving the overall food supply. The technique eliminates the need to transport additional farming inputs, reducing carbon emissions.

The benefits of agrivoltaics extend beyond energy and food. By reducing the competition for land, this technology could reduce the need to clear additional land for solar farms or crops, curbing deforestation and promoting biodiversity. Used on urban farms, the technology could provide shade that could lower the temperatures of cities, reducing the urban heat island effect. Plus, solar energy is far cleaner than fossil fuels, lowering pollution and improving public health outcomes.

Agrivoltaics is just one of many emerging technologies that aim to ensure a sustainable food supply. Plenty, an agriculture tech startup, created an indoor vertical farming system that it claims can produce 350 times more produce than a typical acre of farmland. Agzen, another startup, created an AI system that can monitor the amount of chemicals applied to crops to reduce pesticide pollution. Scientists are even finding new ways to make crops like lettuce and broccoli drought-resistant.

While the agrivoltaic technique is still in the research phase, the results suggest that it could soon be used in the real world. Once it advances, agrivoltaics might soon help farmers worldwide produce more food and energy while helping the planet stay cool.

